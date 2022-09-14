PHOTOS: Riley Green Lays Down His ‘Biggest Kentucky Deer’ Ever, And It’s an Absolute Monster

Riley Green enjoyed a little break from touring with Luke Bryan to head to the woods of Kentucky. He went hunting before he rejoins Luke for some dates this month. He got a photo, and it’s massive. Check out the photos below.

“Laid down my biggest Kentucky deer yet last night and in full velvet. Been hunting this farm since 2015 and finally broke 160. Shoutout to Curt Phelps for takin care of us,” Riley Green captioned the photo series.

In the third photo, you can see Riley Green’s weapon of choice. He’s a bow man. And that deer is just a specimen.

Riley Green is having a lot of fun out on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour with Luke Bryan. Earlier this summer, the duo hopped on stage at Rock the Roost in Tallahassee, Fla. together to cover “Seminole Wind” by John Anderson. Obviously, Tallahassee is the home of the Florida State Seminoles, and the crowd was loving it.

They also joined each other in Ohio – as they do most nights – and snapped a photo of Riley puffing on a cigar. The “There Was This Girl” singer has regularly jammed on stage with Luke Bryan over the course of this exhaustive tour. And he gets some built-in breaks when Luke runs off to Las Vegas to play dates on his residency. That’s a pretty good gig.

Riley Green Heading Out on the ‘Farm Tour’

Next up for Riley Green is reconvening with Luke Bryan in the rural Midwest. The duo will perform for six Midwest communities as part of Bryan’s annual ‘Farm Tour.’ The first date is in Monroeville, Ind. on September 15 at Highland Farms. Those six dates wrap up on September 24 in Eyota, Minn. Then, the duo heads back to the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour.

‘Raised Up Right’ is back in Estero, Fla. at Hertz Arena on September 29. They’ll play a string of Florida dates before sweeping across the South. The tour hits Southaven, Miss. on October 6. After that, it has dates in Louisiana, Arkansas, Georgia and Alabama. Riley Green steps out for one special show at the Auburn Rodeo in his home state of Alabama on October 22.

He wraps his dates with Luke Bryan at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28. Then he has a couple of one-offs, including the Rome River Jam in Georgia. He’ll open for Luke Combs on the Canadian leg of his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour. He’ll also join Combs’s stadium tour in 2023. That kicks off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. on March 25. Check out all of Riley Green’s dates and get ticket information at his website.