PHOTOS: Take a Look Inside Luke Combs and Wife Nicole’s Adorable Baby Shower

There’s a lot going on in the life of Luke Combs. He and his wife Nicole are welcoming their first baby into the world soon. Of course, to get ready for the newest member of the country music family, they had a baby shower. It was a well-put-together event and something you would expect from one of the biggest stars in the industry right now.

Over on Instagram, Nicole posted photos from the party and they had it going on. From the cookies to the guests, and even the setting. The event looks like it was a great time. I think I even spotted a bar, perhaps an open one? Beer might have never broken Luke’s heart, but what about a few margaritas?

Check out the post below and see all of the photos, decorations, and Luke Combs himself.

“Baby Combs shower! Thank you to everyone that came and made this day so special. Major shout out to auntie [Jenna Hocking] for planning this whole day so perfectly! More pics to come,” the caption said.

While Luke Combs and family aren’t from Tennessee, they sure do like orange, don’t they?

The family has been waiting for the arrival of their baby for a while. They first made the announcement earlier this year and since then, there have been some steady updates. The life of a country music star can be very busy. However, Luke Combs seems to be slowing down a bit right now as he and his wife wait for their son to be born.

With a new album coming out later this month, June could be a very special month for the Combs family. That doesn’t mean that he isn’t still taking the stage.

Luke Combs Had to Find a Replacement Zach Bryan for Seattle Show

For country music fans in Seattle, the Luke Combs show tonight is going to be missing one big member on the billing. Zach Bryan won’t be able to perform in Seattle for the next part of Combs’ Stadium Tour 2022. Lumen Field is going to be rocking when Combs and friends show up.

While Bryan won’t be performing, Mitchell Tenpenny is going to replace him and fill out the show. Cody Johnson and Morgan Wade are also going to perform tonight for what is sure to be a great show and a fun night. There are few folks that can get a crowd going like Combs and Johnson. Put them together, and it’s a recipe for an explosion of excitement and energy.

Luke Combs said in a tweet that he will miss Bryan out on the stage. However, he’s excited for Tenpenny to fill in and give the fans a great show on a Saturday night.