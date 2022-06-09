PHOTOS: Travis Tritt Visits Grand Teton, Yellowstone National Parks With His Family

Travis Tritt took some time off from the road recently to see some sights. The country music icon and his family visited a couple of national parks before he heads back out for most of the remainder of 2022.

Tritt and his crew took in the sights at Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. As you can see in his Instagram post above, there were gorgeous views. There was even a little horseback riding.

“I spent the past few days decompressing with my family in and around the Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks,” Tritt said in the post. “Such a beautiful place to relax and vacation. Now headed to Iowa and Illinois for shows this weekend.”

That run of performances will include stop at Meskwaki Casino in Tama, Iowa on Friday, Country Thunder Iowa 2022 in Forest City, Iowa on Saturday and Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, Ill. on Sunday. Country Thunder Iowa is sure to be a good one, as the festival also includes performances by Morgan Wallen, Lindsey Ell, Lee Brice, Chris Janson, Kip Moore, Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Sawyer Brown, Michael Ray, Lainey Wilson and Kameron Marlowe.

Travis Tritt 2022 Tour

Travis Tritt will stay busy this year. This fall, he’ll join Jason Aldean’s Rock ‘N Roll Cowboy Tour for a few dates. Later, he’ll team up with Chris Janson to co-headline arenas, amphitheaters and theaters on “The Can’t Miss Tour.” In the meantime, he’ll share the stage with everyone from Rodney Atkins to Pat Green. He’ll also perform with Zac Brown Band and Aaron Lewis in 2022. For a full list of concert dates and ticket information, check out his website.

‘Talking in Circles’

Fans of classic, 90s country music will be excited about that pairing at Country Thunder Iowa with Sawyer Brown. That’s a can’t miss lineup if you’re in the midwest. The only thing that could make it better is if Clint Black was added to the bill. Travis Tritt joined Black recently for Talking in Circles. On the show, Black asks each of his guests, “When you get to heaven, if you could perform a song with anyone that’s already there, who would it be?”

“I would probably want to sing the ‘Trilogy’ with Elvis,” Tritt replied. “I remember being so influenced by him as a kidand watching him on television. The thing that impressed me about him so much was he could do anything. He could do rock, gospel, blues, country. Everything he did he was great at.”

The song Tritt references is formally titled “American Trilogy,” which is a three-song medley. It includes “Dixie,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “All My Trials.”