Randall King Turns on the Neon with New Song ‘Green Eyes Blue’: LISTEN

Randall King made waves in the wider country music world when he dropped his debut album Shot Glass last year. His brand of neon-drenched neotraditional country caught the ears of fans of all ages. Recently, his song “You in a Honky Tonk” became the soundtrack to a TikTok dance. King even featured the dance in the music video for the song. With his latest release, “Green Eyes Blue,” the Texas native keeps up the barroom vibe.

According to The Music Universe, Randall King debuted the song during his second appearance on The Grand Ole Opry a couple of weeks ago. Yesterday, he released the song to streaming services everywhere.

The new track sees King treading down the familiar country path of a good-timing man falling in love with a good-hearted woman who helps him be a better person. “I wrote this a couple of years back with Randy Montana about this great green-eyed girl I know,” Randall King said of the song. “It’s about being a better man and leaving your wild ways behind to not hurt the one you love.”

See Randall King Live

Randall King just finished a successful appearance at C2C Festival in the UK. Later this year, he’ll embark on a 7-stop European run. Before that kicks off in September, he has plenty of dates left here in the States. Check out the full list of remaining tour dates below and head to King’s website for tickets and more information.