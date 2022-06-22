Randy Houser Announces Sixth Studio Album ‘Note to Self’: Here’s the Release Date

Randy Houser is on a roll. He released his first new single, “Note to Self,” in March. He hit the Nissan Stadium stage at CMA Fest earlier this month. Now, the Mississippian is announcing his sixth full-length album. It’ll carry the same title as the single, and it’s coming on November 11.

“It’s been three years since I put out an album. It’s time,” he captioned the post.

Since dropping the first track, he’s also teased the new release with “Still That Cowboy.” On Friday, a third track arrives titled “Workin’ Man.” The new one is a co-write with Randy Montana. It’s about blue-collar workers and their daily struggles in providing for themselves and their families.

Randy Houser produced the record with Blake Chancey. It includes ten tracks that were all co-written by Houser.

Here’s the tracklisting for Note to Self.

Still That Cowboy Workin’ Man Note to Self Country ‘Round Here Tonight Take it to the Bank Call Me Out and Down Rub a Little Dirt on It American Dreamer Remember How to Pray

Among the other cowriters that worked with Randy Houser on the album are Paul Overstreet, Kendall Marvel, Brice Long, Josh Hoge and Casey Beathard.

Houser will also appear in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. In addition to stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Rober De Niro, the film also features appearances by Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell. He’ll also appear in The Hill alongside Dennis Quaid.

Randy Houser on the Road in 2022

Houser has already sold out plenty of shows in 2022. He co-headlined Ryman Auditorium in Nashville earlier this year with his friend Jamey Johnson. He’ll be back out this summer headlining several dates and performing at festivals. He’ll also do some dates with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Johnson and Travis Tritt.

The tour supporting Cody Johnson kicks off in Albany, N.Y. on August 19.

“Who’s coming out this fall to catch me with my buddy Cody Johnson? Excited to have more shows on sale today,” Houser captioned a recent Instagram announcement about the upcoming trek.

The duo will hit a big chunk of Texas as it rolls through December. There are also a couple of dates in South Dakota and California along the way. It wraps in North Little Rock, Ark. on December 2 and Tulsa, Okla. on December 3.

But before that, he returns to the stage on June 24 at The Bluestone in Columbus, Ohio. He’ll also play a trio of Canadian festival dates in July amid the busy year ahead. To see all of Randy Houser’s 2022 dates and for ticket information, visit his website.