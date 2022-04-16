Randy Houser and His Wife Tatiana Expecting Second Child This Fall

Country artist Randy Houser and his wife Tatiana will welcome their second child together this fall. Houser broke the exciting news on the TC & Dina B radio show on KISS country 99.9. Houser, 46, and Tatiana, 28, already share one two-year-old baby boy together named Huckleberry Randolph. The “Note to Self” singer is also father to ten-year-old West from a previous marriage.

The radio hosts actually stumbled upon the nugget of information by accident, according to PEOPLE magazine. While discussing the Tortuga festival, where Houser played last week, the radio hosts asked if Huckleberry could look forward to any little siblings. Usually, fun little personal questions like this one are just meant to make a guest squirm a bit, but Houser actually let the cat out of the bag. Even more so, he answered in his own hilarious way, as well.

“He is [getting a sibling], yeah. In October,” Houser said. “I put the milk back in the coconut, and here we go.”

Randy and Tatiana announced that they were expecting Huckleberry in January 2019 with a photo of their dog, Hawk. They welcomed their son in June of 2019 in Nashville. “My beautiful and brave wife Tatiana and I are very proud to announce the birth of our little man. His name is Huckleberry Randolph Houser,” Houser told PEOPLE at the time. Huck arrived at 1:38 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

“He’s handsome, healthy and happy. And we couldn’t be more excited to get him home and start the next chapter of our lives together with him.”

Houser and Tatiana met through singer-songwriter Dallas Davidson, who is Tatiana’s brother-in-law. The two were married on May 4, 2016.

Randy Houser released a new song a few weeks ahead of the announcement of his second child on the way

Personally and professionally, Houser keeps celebrating good news. Towards the end of March, he released a new song and music video called “Note to Self,” where he takes viewers on a tour of Nashville. More specifically, the video takes a deep dive into Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The video’s entire cinematography concept uses an aerial drone to capture many never-before-seen angles of the historic country music haunts. Viewers get a bird’s eye view of the auditorium seats, the venue from the artist’s point of view, close-ups of the band and their instruments, the center aisle, and more.

The video then wraps up back out on Broadway, Nashville’s party block which houses all of the new multi-story honky tonks — and a few smaller joints that survived from the good old days.

If you’re a fan of Randy Houser, or just a fan of Nashville’s country music landscape, be sure to check out the cool new music video above.