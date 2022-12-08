randy-houser-reveals-what-success-looks-like-to-him

Randy Houser is one of the biggest names in country music. During his career, he’s dropped six studio albums, celebrated three chart-topping singles, and has gone platinum several times. All the success has earned him monumental fame, but the attention isn’t what he finds most rewarding. He’s most proud of the life he’s been able to give his family.

While talking to Taste of Country Nights’ host Evan Paul, the father of three admitted that he grew up in poverty. But he ended the cycle with his musical passions.

Houser said he’s happy to simply give his family a home. When he was growing up in rural Mississippi, he “moved around a lot,” and he had very little to hold onto.

“Most of the time, it was just my mama and me and my sister, so we moved a lot — trying to make rent. It was tough,” he shared.

“I think the biggest thing is just the stability and having a place that you can call home,” continued. “And you can always come home. That’s a big deal to me. I feel successful knowing that I can give my family a home.”

Randy Houser Will Never Give Up His Music Career

Houser has a positive outlook on his hard childhood, however. He admitted that it prepared him for the struggle of making it big in the industry. It took eight years of low-paying gigs and traveling to finally have a breakthrough. During that time, he was essentially homeless and sometimes slept on a pool table, “with a roll of paper towels for a pillow.”

“I wouldn’t trade those experiences for nothing,” he said. “They were wild.”

At 46 years old, the singer has settled into a strong career, and he has his own record label, Magnolia, to boot. He also has two sons with his wife, Tatiana Starzynski, and another son from a former marriage.

Now that Randy Houser can say he made it, he plans to ride the wave as long as he can.

“For me, I got into music because I loved it way before I even thought I could make a living making music. I feel like I’ll be one of those like Willie [Nelson] — I’ll be playing ’til I’m an old man. I love it that much,” he shared.

“I think it would really freak me out to have that, ‘Hey, I’m retiring, this is my last show thing.’ I don’t think I would cope well with that,” Houser added. “It’s just what I do. It’s like telling a painter, ‘We’re taking your paints away.’ It’s like, ‘No.'”