Randy Rogers Says He’s Not Ready to Play One Song from ‘Homecoming’ Live Yet

The Randy Rogers band went back to their roots to record their latest studio album, Homecoming. They went back to the studios where they made their biggest album and enlisted Radney Foster to produce the record. Additionally, Rogers, who co-penned most of the songs on the album, was able to take his time and hone each line to a razor’s edge. As a result, Rogers says a handful of these songs will become permanent fixtures in the band’s live show. That says a lot about the quality of the album. RRB has 20 years and 8 albums in the rearview. One song, though, won’t make it into the setlist for quite some time, no matter how good it is.

“Heart for Just One Team” is one of the highlights of the new album. However, you won’t see the Randy Rogers Band playing it live anytime soon. In a recent interview with Taste of Country, Randy Rogers talked about the song and why he’s not ready to play it live.

Randy Rogers on “Heart for Just One Team”

In the interview, Randy Rogers says “Heart for Just One Team” might be the most serious song he’s ever recorded. Rogers penned the song with his late father in mind. “We lost my dad during the pandemic,” Randy said. “He didn’t die from COVID. He died from a very long, very serious battle with cancer. I needed that song to process his death.”

Randy Rogers said that he and his dad didn’t always have the strongest relationship. “You know, he was a Baptist preacher and I was on the road in a band. We had certain things in common and we had certain things we didn’t agree on.”

One of the things they had in common was sports. “I don’t think I’m alone in saying that sports – football and baseball – brought us together later in life. When I talked to my dad on the phone, we talked about sports,” Randy Rogers recalled. “We’d talk about the game, we’d talk about the coming year, and that was one thing we shared.”

That’s why even though Randy Rogers knows it would be a great addition to the setlist, he finds the thought of performing it live daunting. “The only thing I can compare it to is being on the road with Miranda Lambert for years and watching her sing ‘The House That Built Me’ every night. It’s gonna be hard for me to do that song, is my point.”

Randy Rogers added that he’s not saying that he’ll never play “Heart for Just One Team” live. He’s just not ready to do that yet. His father’s passing is still too fresh in his mind to get through the song during a set. “I’ll do it when I’m ready to do it,” he said.