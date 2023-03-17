Randy Travis, Aaron Lewis, Sara Evans & More Added to Star-Studded George Jones Tribute Concert, ‘Still Playin’ Possum’

The upcoming George Jones tribute concert—Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones—has added more firepower to its star-studded-lineup. Aaron Lewis, Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke, Dillon Carmichael, Gretchen Wilson, Joe Nichols, Randy Travis, and Sara Evans will join the previously announced lineup of Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, and more on April 25 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Jones’ death.

County music lost one of its biggest stars when George Jones died on April 26, 2013, at age 81.

“I am so thankful to the loyal fans of country music,” said George’s widow, Nancy Jones. “George’s music still lives on and I am so honored that so many of George’s fellow artists and friends have agreed to come celebrate him. This special night would not be the same without so many people doing what they do best—from the producers of the show to the artists bringing their voices to the fans buying the tickets.”

Approximately 300 additional tickets for the show will go on sale on March 17 at 10 a.m. CT. In addition, Nancy Jones will be hosting a VIP dinner on April 25 at the Von Braun Center Ballroom with appearances by Randy Travis, Jeannie Pruett, and more. Tickets are $200 and will include a sit-down meal, as well as a photo opportunity with Nancy.

Remembering the Greatest Voice

With more than 140 of his songs reaching the Top 40 (that’s not a typo: 140), George’s musical honors could fill a museum. Actually, he has his own museum in Nashville. George Jones earned multiple Grammy Awards, numerous Male Vocalist of the Year Awards (both CMA and ACM), a Nation Medal of Arts in 2002, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, and more. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992.

George’s catalog of No. 1 hits includes “White Lightning,” “Still Doin’ Time,” “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” and more. Understandably so, he was also one of the most sought-after duet partners. George Jones famously shared the mic with his third wife Tammy Wynette (both while married to her and afterwards), Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, and more.

Still Playin’ Possum: Full Lineup