WATCH: Randy Travis Joins Cole Swindell Onstage During Saturday CMA Fest Performance

Country music legend Randy Travis joined Cole Swindell onstage at Ascend Amphitheater during Swindell’s Saturday performance at CMA Fest. As Swindell was wrapping his performance, he acknowledged Travis at side stage. Swindell then said to the audience, “Hold on one second.” Travis’s wife, Mary, then helped escort him to Swindell. “Y’all. One of my biggest influences right here,” Swindell said. “Please say hello. Make some noise for Mr. Randy Travis.”

The audience roared its’ approval before Swindell concluded, “Y’all be safe. Y’all be good to each other, alright? I love, y’all. We’ll see y’all next time. Check out the video below.

Young country stars have been showing Randy Travis a lot of much deserved respect recently. Chris Young recently brought Travis onstage at Billy Bob’s in Texas. Kane Brown brought the legend onstage during a performance in Dallas. Cody Jinks posted a tribute to Travis on his Instagram after Randy won CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime award in 2021. Luke Combs similarly acknowledged Travis’s influence on his own career around the same time.

CMA Fest concludes on Sunday, and there are sure to be more surprises ahead. The Nissan Stadium stage will feature performances by Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Old Dominion, Parker McCollum and Sara Evans among others.

Cole Swindell on Tour in 2022

Wrapping CMA Fest with Randy Travis will certainly be a highlight of Swindell’s year. As he departs Nashville for the road, he’ll look to the festival circuit for much of the summer. His next date is in Wildwood, N.J. for Barefoot Country Music Fest 2022, June 16-19. He’ll be at Lake Jams II 2022 in Brainerd, Minn. on June 25. He’s at Greeley Stampede in Greeley, Colo. on July 3, Jay County Fair in Portland, Mich. on July 15 and County Fairgrounds in Urbana, Ill. on July 22.

Later this summer and into the fall, Swindell has a few dates at theaters and amphitheaters. That run begins on August 18 at Reno Ballroom in Reno, Nev. The 38-year-old Georgia native (and noted Braves fan) will even perform a postgame concert in Cincinnati following a Reds game on September 3.

The tour wraps at The Albequerque International Ballroom Fiesta in Albequerque, N.M. on October 8. For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit his site.

Swindell is on tour in support of his most recent release, Stereotype. The album includes “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” which is currently burning up country radio. The track is an ode to Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California” and the narrator’s trip to a karaoke bar where falls for a woman singing the “90s country” track. He’s a fan.