Randy Travis Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Loretta Lynn

Randy Travis is joining country music stars paying tribute to Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away peacefully at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. on Tuesday. She was 90. Her death shook the entire country community, and tributes continue to pour in for the icon. See Randy Travis’s post below.

“My roots in country music run deep because of [my] love [and] admiration for ‘Ms. Loretta.’ She was there in the ’80s when I arrived in Nashville, to encourage me and allow me to open for her on tour…and she was there to open for me in Aurora, IL, in 2013, which unknowingly was my last public concert before my stroke. The years in between are each gifts wrapped in respect, admiration, awe and love — and we shopped for lots of dresses through those years!” Randy Travis began.

“Whenever I heard ‘my Randy,’ I knew Loretta was near and her kind, sweet kisses left lipstick memories on my forehead and both cheeks. I wish I could have bottled those kisses and saved them for a day like today, when I learned of her passing. An emptiness came over me as I reflected on the magnitude of Ms. Loretta’s presence–in the heart and soul of country music, and the entire world–and the void now created. If your path ever crossed with hers, you immediately felt her magic. Loretta and Doolittle ‘Doo’ represented a legacy marriage with six beautiful children as proof. And a lot of us that Ms. Loretta took under her wing. I thank God that my career overlapped with The Queen’s–it’s an honor and a privilege,” Randy Travis continued.

Randy Travis Pays His Respects to Loretta Lynn

Randy Travis continued his heartfelt tribute to “The Queen” of country music.

“After 90 years of teaching us how to live and love here on earth, we sing her home to heaven, with grateful hearts. Our thoughts and prayers follow the precious Lynn family down this road of loss and transition–thank you got sharing Ms. Loretta with us. We will never have another Loretta Lynn. This world isn’t good enough for two of her,” Randy Travis concluded.

Loretta Lynn touched a lot of lives. Her influence went beyond obvious connections like Randy Travis. Jack White was among artists paying tribute to her. White had a big hand in her late career revival. He produced her 2004 album Van Leer Rose, and he appeared on the track “Portland, Oregon.”

“I said years ago that I thought she was the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century,” White said. “I still believe that.”

Jack White also acknowledged the barriers that Loretta Lynn broke down for women in music. He said that she was “like a mother figure” to him, and at other times, a friend.