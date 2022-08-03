Randy Travis Posts Moving Photo of Three Wooden Crosses From Kentucky Floods

Country music icon Randy Travis is joining a host of the genre’s biggest stars in their support of Kentucky. The state was hit by massive flooding recently. Floods took 35 lives and countless more are still missing. Chris Stapleton returned to his home state to help victims. So did fellow native Tyler Childers.

One photo, in particular, caught Randy Travis’s eye. It was a photo of three wooden crosses submerged in flood waters. Of course, a track by the same name was among his biggest gospel hits. “Three Wooden Crosses” was released on Rise and Shine in 2002. Check out his tribute below.

“picture from the floods in KY,” he began the post, adding a prayer emoji. He then continues by quoting lyrics from his popular tune.

“There are three wooden crosses on the right side of the highway. Why there’s not four of them, Heaven only knows. I guess it’s not what you take when you leave this world behind you. It’s what you leave behind when you go,” he captioned the post.

“Keeping all of the victims and families affected by the awful flooding in eastern KY in our prayers,” he concluded.

Fans appreciated the moving tribute.

“I was just listening to this earlier. prayers to everyone affected,” replied one follower.

“Water rise, life gets hard, but the Cross remains,” replied another.

In the 2000s, Randy Travis recorded a handful of gospel records including Rise and Shine. The album peaked at number one on the Christian Albums chart, eighth on the Country Albums chart and 73 on the Billboard 200. It was arguably his most successful venture into the genre. “Three Wooden Crosses” hit 17th on the Country Songs chart.

The Legacy of Randy Travis

He had success with some gospel standards, too. He was one of a handful of country artists to record a version of the traditional “How Great Thou Art.” The song has also been performed by Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood and Wynonna. It was also performed by Dolly Parton, The Statler Brothers, Martina McBride and others. Country stars have crossed over into the genre for decades, and the standard is one track that many share.

An entire generation of today’s biggest stars grew up idolizing Randy Travis. That presence is something artists have celebrated often in recent years. But he remains humble about his influence.

“It makes me uncomfortable when someone’s telling you they grew up listening to you,” he said. “You’re the reason they sing the kind of songs they sing or decisions other than that too that they’ve made. You don’t know how to respond to some of these compliments and I appreciate it so much, but where I come from, growing up as I did, hearing that something was a good influence to somebody from me was probably not anything like I thought I’d hear.”