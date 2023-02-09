Rare Travis Tritt Album From 1987, ‘Proud of the Country,’ to Be Released Digitally: Listen to Track ‘Get a Little Rowdy’ Now

Travis Tritt may be part of the famed Class of ’89—along with Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, and Clint Black—but the Georgia native actually released his first album, Proud of the Country, in 1987. Only 1,000 physical copies of the 11-song album were ever made, but Proud of the Country will finally see its digital day when it is released to streaming services for the first time on April 28.

Copperhill Records, a one-off label used by the recording studio Demo Listen Studio in Marietta, Georgia, released Proud of the Country in 1987. The re-release of the project follows Reservoir’s acquisition of Travis’ publishing and recorded music catalogs in 2022.

Proud of the Country, a demo album, helped Travis land a major-label deal with Warner Bros. Nashville in 1987. Travis released his major-label debut album, Country Club, in 1990, which was buoyed by four Top 10 singles, including “Country Club” (No. 9), “Help Me Hold On” (No. 1), “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” (No. 2), and “Drift Off to Dream” (No. 3).

‘Get a Little Rowdy’ Now

Travis, Danny Davenport, and Billy Suit co-produced Proud of the Country. The 11-song album features nine songs that Travis penned by himself, along with two co-writes.

In addition, Proud of the Country‘s first track, “Get a Little Rowdy,” is available now. You can check out the “new” old tune below. Of course, you can also catch Travis’ live show in 2023. The musical maverick currently has more than 20 tour dates on the docket.

Proud of the Country Tracklist & Songwriters