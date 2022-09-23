Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Surprises Ashley Cooke With Invitation to Grand Ole Opry: VIDEO

Ready to give a fellow country music singer the news of a lifetime, Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox surprised Ashley Cooke with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry on FaceTime.

Ashley Cooke took to her Instagram to post a video of the conversation between her and the Rascal Flatts bandmate. “I can’t believe this moment,” Cooke declared in the caption. “I get to step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. This legendary place is country music’s home and getting to make my debut on a night Gary Lenox is performing, one of my childhood heroes/reasons I fell in love with this genre in the first place… I don’t even have the words.”

While speaking to Ashley Cooke about her invitation, LeVox sang, “Ashley, can’t wait to see you October 26. At the Opry for your debut. I will be there, and I cannot wait to see you. I’m so proud of you, and I’ll see you October 26.”

Following the end of the call, Ashley Cooke began to ask a lot of questions about the upcoming performance. “He’s playing the same night?” She asked about LeVox’s presence. “Yeah,” someone answered. She replied, “Freaking Rascal Flatts’ Gary is introducing me at the Opry, what?!”

After the video was posted on her Instagram, Ashley Cooke’s fans immediately gushed in the comment section about the exciting news. Singer and songwriter Kylie Morgan shared her excitement. “It’s like nothing you’ll ever experience I’m so happy for you baby doll. Congratulations wow, good things happen to good people.”

LeVox then commented, “Lesgoooo!”

Ashley Cooke Opens Up About Hearing Her Music on Country Radio For the First Time

While speaking to Holler recently, Ashley Cooke discussed her reaction to hearing her music on country radio for the first time ever.

“The first song that I put out was called Jealous of the Sky, which is about my best friend Adam who passed away from cancer when I was 18,” Ashley Cooke explained. “It was a huge moment in my life.”

Ashley Cooke also said that she wrote that song with her friend, Bridgett Tatum. She described the song as the perfect way to “encompass” how she was feeling. “It’s just for anybody that’s ever lost someone. The first time I heard it on the country radio was on The Bobby Bones Show. I was sitting in my hometown around the South Florida area, where I’d met Adam – and I was with one of our closest friends when it played.”

Ashley Cooke stated that she ended up crying while the song played. “And I’m not really a crier – because at that moment I felt like Adam was really with me; it really was a full-circle moment.”