Rascal Flatts Guitarist Joe Don Rooney Makes Shocking Accusations Amid Divorce Proceedings

While in the process of ending his marriage of 15 years with Tiffany Fallon, Racal Flatts lead guitarist Joe Don Rooney makes shocking accusations about his soon-to-be ex.

According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Joe Don Rooney claims that Fallon was having an affair with her personal trainer. The Rascal Flatts bandmate then stated that the affair started prior to him filing for divorce in January 2021. He also believes the “adulterous relationship” is still going on.

Fallon denies the affair with her trainer was the cause of the breakdown of her marriage to Joe Don Rooney. However, she made some accusations of her own. She claimed that Rooney withdrew from the marriage to “habitual alcoholism and drug abuse” and to commit adultery as well.

The divorce proceedings are occurring more than a year after Joe Don Rooney was arrested for a DUI. Authorities revealed that the Rascal Flatts guitarist crashed his vehicle into a tree at the time. Fallon says the DUI was a culmination of alcohol and drug abuse. Rooney denied abusing narcotic drugs. But he did admit to using cocaine a few times.

The country music star also stated that he suffers from an alcohol disorder and is seeking treatment. However, he continues to point out that his struggle with alcohol isn’t the cause of the marriage’s breakdown. The musician says Fallon started the relationship with her trainer in 2020 while he was sober.

Joe Don Rooney and Fallon have been married since 2006 and have three children together.

Gary LeVox Reveals Joe Don Rooney Quit Rascal Flatts

While speaking to PEOPLE in October 2021, Gary LeVox opened up about Rascal Flatts coming to an end and how Joe Don Rooney was the one who quit the band.

“I’ve never been OK with the way that it ended,” LeVox stated. “I was never OK with… I wasn’t happy that Joe Don quit.”

LeVox then revealed that Joe Don Rooeny’s departure came out of nowhere. “It was like, ‘Let me try to wrap my head around this.’ And then I certainly wasn’t OK with the pandemic, which canceled everything.”

LeVox continued to say that he hated the way Rascal Flatts ended. “I hate that we didn’t get to do this farewell tour. I can’t stand the fact that it just feels there’s no closure with something that we’ve been so blessed with. That will always be in my heart.”

Although Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus hadn’t spoke out about the situation, they did appear together at the ACM Honors in August 2021. For his part, LeVox decided to go the solo artist way. “I just took it and ran,” he said about his solo career. “I’m loving being a solo artist. I know that’s what He’s called me to do. I’m just going to stay on my path. I know what I’m supposed to do, and I love it. There’s no better feeling than to make people feel something by something that you did.”