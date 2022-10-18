Rascal Flatts’ Vocalist Gary LeVox Meets Fans, Gives Back to West Tennessee Community

Shoppers at a Lexington, TN, grocery store had a surprise visit from Rascal Flatts’ lead singer Gary LeVox this week.

Tennessee residents are all aware that you never know when you’re going to run into a country music star, even when you live in small towns like Lexington, which sits about 2 hours west of Nashville. And LeVox proved how true that is when he decided to help hand out gift cards and bag groceries at a locally run Save-A-Lot.

“We are here blessing some people with some e-gift cards,” he told ABC affiliate, WBBJ. “And we’re just helping people out in this time, just saying hi to the community.”

LeVox made his appearance on Monday, Oct. 17, from about 4 pm to 5:30 pm. And aside from helping the employees, he also stood for pictures, signed autographs, and got to know the locals.

“Just to help them put and get more food on the shelves in the community here,” he added. “And I love the fact that Save-A-Lot is just in all the small communities. It’s just awesome.”

Lexington, TN, Residents React to Meeting the Rascal Flatts Singer

Gary LeVox broke into the music industry as a solo artist in 1997. And two years later, he helped form Rascal Flatts, which went on to be a worldwide success. The band earned multiple ACM and CMA awards as well as four Grammy nods.

Rascal Flatts is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry and has a star on both the Music City Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While the group officially broke up in 2020, LeVox continues to sing. In May 2021, he released his first solo EP, One on One, which bridges the country and Christian genres.

So saying they ran into a star is an understatement for the Save-A-Lot shoppers.

“It was pretty awesome,” Nicole Haldeman told the publications. “I’ve been a huge fan of Rascal Flatts for a really long time, and I have several of their albums and never really got to see them in concert. So it was really cool to be here today and get a picture with him. At first, I was like, ‘I’m not going to get a picture with him, I’m just going to take a picture.’ But he did get a picture with me. It was really cool.”

“Breathtaking,” added Sheena Wood. “It was amazing, you know, because you never get this close to someone like that. And when you do, it’s a dream come true.”

With the giveback efforts, LeVox and the grocery store also donated $3,000 to a local First United Methodist Church.