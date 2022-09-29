Billy Ray Cyrus and Girlfriend, Firerose, Spark Engagement Rumors

Rumor has it that Billy Ray Cyrus and his girlfriend, Firerose, are planning to say “I do.”

People began speculating that the couple got engaged earlier this month when both singers nonchalantly posted pictures of Firerose rocking a diamond ring on her left hand. Neither mentioned the noticeable bling in their captions, but she appears to be intentionally modeling it for the camera. So some assume it is a cryptic way of sharing the good news.

On September 8, Billy Ray, 61, shared a carousel of snapshots highlighting a meet and greet with a parrot. In one, Firerose holds her left hand near her face and puts the suspicious ring on display.

Five days later, Firerose posted to her own Instagram page. That time, the singer poses in Nashville’s famous recording district, Music Row. Sitting on a stone wall, she holds her left hand on her lap, seemingly to model the new ring, and she tags Billy Ray Cyrus for photo cred.

“Taking in the moment…” she captioned.

In the comments, many of her followers just assumed she was announcing an engagement and gave her and Cyrus their congratulations—and Firerose didn’t tell them they were making incorrect assumptions.

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus File For Divorce After 28 Years of Marriage

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus quietly started a relationship amid Billy Ray’s divorce from Tish Cyrus. And it is unclear how long they’ve been dating. However, some speculate the romance started when the duo recorded their duet, New Day, sometime last year.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray and Tish are quietly working to finalize their divorce. Tish reportedly filed for divorce in early April. The two, who have been married for 28 years, have separated twice already but reconciled.

Billy Ray first filed in 2010, but he changed his mind shortly after. Three years later, Tish did the same. The couple has five children together, including actress and singer Miley Cyrus and singer Noah Cyrus. Because all of their children are grown, there will be no custody battles between the two, which makes the split easier than the first two attempts.

And this attempt seems to be more serious than the first two. According to court documents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus have not lived in the same house for over two years. Tish hasn’t made any public appearances with her Country music singing husband since 2019. Billy Ray also hasn’t appeared in any Cyrus family photos for nearly three years—not even the latest Christmas photo.