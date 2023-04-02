‘Reba’ Cast Spark Reboot Rumors After Reunion at Reba McEntire Concert

Continuing to fuel rumors of a potential revival of their early 2000s series, the Reba cast reunited at Reba McEntire’s recent concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

According to Deadline, reunion discussions began when former castmates Melissa Peterman and Reba reunited on the 2023 Lifetime original movie The Hammer. There has yet to be an official announcement about the entire cast getting back together.

On Saturday (April 1st), Peterman teamed up with Reba stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and Steve Howey to attend McEntire’s show. “Mrs. H is at the Hollywood Bowl tonight!!!” Peterman captioned the photo. With also featured a cutout of Reba’s head.

In another Instagram post late last week, Peterman shared a series of pictures featuring her and Reba McEntire. Social media users quickly reacted by asking for a Reba reunion. “So I was living under a rock and never watched Reba, UNTIL NOW!! Great show, funny AF, and you my dear, are so delightful. I love you in everything you are in,” one user wrote.

Another user then declared, “The CW is changing formats, It might be the perfect time to pitch a reboot. Reba was the biggest comedy hit for The WB and The CW.”

‘Reba’ Castmate Steve Howey Recently Spoke About Teaming Up With Reba McEntire For a Cast Reunion

As previously reported, Reba castmate Steve Howey spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of reuniting with Reba McEntire and the rest of the TV sitcom’s cast.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t even know,” Howey said about revising his character, Van Montgomery. “Because when I played Van on that show, I was in my early 20s. And to see where Van is now and where the family is, I mean I would do anything.”

The actor then said that when it comes to Reba McEntire, he can’t say no to her. “Reba says, ‘Jump,’ and I’ll say, ‘How high?’”

Howey did mention that he would be at McEntire’s show at the Hollywood Bowl. He also said that he pitched an idea of him coming up on stage with her. “I was like, ‘Can I come out on stage and say, ‘Hey Mrs. H?’ And she was like, ‘Well, I gotta go change and then we come out and I sing Survivor,’ and that’s when she’s like, ‘We don’t have time. I don’t have time,’” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘Alright, just kick down my dreams.’”

Reba McEntire told E! News in January 2023 that she and the Reba cast have talked about a reunion multiple times. However, the country music superstar admitted she didn’t think it was ever going to happen. “But maybe one of these days,” she added.