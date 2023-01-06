Reba McEntire Addresses a Potential ‘Reba’ Reboot

Reboots and belated sequels are all the rage these days, and Reba McEntire recently revealed that she’s talked about a Reba revival. As McEntire and her former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman collaborated on their upcoming Lifetime movie, The Hammer, they discussed the possibility of a potential reboot for the beloved show.

“We talked about that a lot,” McEntire told E! News. However, the country superstar had her doubts as to whether it would come together. “I don’t think that’s ever going to come to fruition, but maybe one of these days.” Reba McEntire starred in six seasons of the show on The WB (now known as The CW). The comedy followed the journey of her character’s post-divorce life, which included being a newly established single mom after her husband left for his assistant.

The show was headlined by a group of actors who have since gone on to enjoy successful careers, such as JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Scarlett Pomers. Christopher Rich has also been seen in various films like Bride Wars and TV series including Shameless, while Steve Howey had leading roles in the hit movie Something Borrowed. Meanwhile, Garcia Swisher landed a recurring role on ABC’s fantasy drama Once Upon A Time. They then went on to star in the Netflix original show Sweet Magnolias.

Reba McEntire stays close to her former co-stars

Even after the show ended in 2007, the cast of ‘Reba’ has kept a strong bond with one another. Of course, McEntire and Peterman reunited for the Lifetime movie this year. McEntire pointed out that Peterman is “always trying to break me, and she does it a lot.”

Still, the award-winning singer loves spending time with Peterman. “We love to act together, we love to hang out together,” McEntire explained. “We rented a house and all of us we’re in the house together. My bunch and Melissa — and it was just the best. I had the most wonderful experience getting to shoot this movie.”

It’s uncertain if the fan-favorite television series Reba will come back to our screens. However, Reba McEntire isn’t disappearing from episodic TV. In fact, you can currently catch her on ABC’s hit drama show Big Sky. She stars alongside boyfriend Rex Linn on the show.

They first encountered each other in 1991 while filming the Kenny Rogers TV movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. It wasn’t until near the start of 2020, when McEntire was invited to guest star on Young Sheldon, that they finally started dating. Of course, keeping up with one another proved difficult during quarantine. However, technology like FaceTime allowed them to remain connected and keep things going strong from a distance.

The Hammer will debut on Lifetime on January 7th.