Reba McEntire Announces Death of Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Beloved Dog

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away.

On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.

Reba continued by adding that their pup had been suffering some serious medical issues, problems that they only learned about just weeks prior to their dog’s passing. “Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis,” she wrote. “He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path.”

After posting the heartbreaking news, McEntire’s post was met with huge support from friends and fans alike. Most notably, Melissa Peterman, McEntire’s costar from their hit sitcom “Reba,” posted a touching reaction to the unfortunate news. “He was a magnificent boy!! It’s a heartbreak when we lose them. RIP Riddler. Love you both.”

Reba and Linn’s “Big Sky” costar, Luke Mitchell, also dropped in a heartfelt comment. “Guys I am so sorry! Sending lots of love your way,” he wrote.

The past few weeks have clearly been a tough time for Reba. Just a few days ago, she announced the devastating loss of a friend.

Reba McEntire Faces Health Issues

At the beginning of November, Reba was forced to reschedule concerts during her tour. She was set to perform in North Carolina, Ohio, and Indiana at the beginning of the month, but she reported that her doctor advised her to take a break.

“My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows,” she wrote.

As promised, Reba rescheduled the missed dates. Her tour schedule now lists Columbus and Raleigh concerts on Dec. 2 and 3. The show in Indianapolis has been set for Dec. 16.