Reba McEntire To Appear on ‘Good Morning America’ To Talk ‘Big Sky’

Reba McEntire is back in television after a long hiatus. She’s part of the cast of the new season of Big Sky. And the country music icon will join Good Morning America on Tuesday to chat about it. Check out her announcement about the appearance below.

Be sure to tune into @GMA tomorrow morning! I’ll be visiting and talking all things #BigSky: Deadly Trails @BigSkyABC pic.twitter.com/uCyeAqOslR — Reba McEntire (@reba) September 19, 2022

“Be sure to tune in to [Good Morning America] tomorrow morning! I’ll be visiting and talking all thing Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” she captioned the post.

The third season of Big Sky debuts on September 21. Country music and scripted television are having quite a moment right now, and the ABC series is cashing in by recruiting Reba McEntire. Yellowstone really started the trend. The Paramount series first welcomed Ryan Bingham into the fold, then they recruited Tim McGraw and Faith Hill for the spin-off series 1883. And now, Monarch is on board. The FOX series is about a family of country music royalty starring Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon. It debuted to massive ratings after the first Sunday of NFL football. We’ll see Shania Twain, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker make cameos on the show before the season is done.

Next up, we get Reba McEntire in primetime. She’s planning a lot of television in the near future. She’ll also appear in a new Lifetime movie alongside her real-life partner, Rex Linn. She’s also discussed a possible reboot of her legendary series Reba. She’d love to write in a part for Linn, but the hardest part about making it happen is making it fit into everyone’s schedules. In the era of streaming, there are plenty of options for a place to air a much-desired reboot. The series had a long enough run to hit syndication, and it discovered a whole new audience when it did.

New Music on the Way From Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire will ring in the holidays with a new album of Christmas music. The collection is titled Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection. It includes a lot of old standards like “White Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Winter Wonderland. The album arrives with plenty of time left to enjoy it during the season. It hits streamers on October 14.

And if all of that isn’t keeping Reba McEntire busy enough, she’ll hit the road for a big tour in October. She’s taking her friend Terri Clark along for the ride. It kicks off on October 13 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La. They play a ton of shows across the Red Dirt belt and South well into November. There’s a big one at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 21. It wraps up on November 19 at InTrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at her website.