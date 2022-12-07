Reba McEntire Being Featured on ABC News’ ‘Superstar’: How To Watch the Special

ABC is paying homage to Reba McEntire on Thursday, with an hour-long news special. And Outsider has all the details of how to watch and why you should check it out.

First, it’s on Thursday primetime, with the special airing on ABC at 9 p.m. Central.

Here’s how to watch it — flip on your TV to your local ABC station. Or, if you don’t have access to network TV, you may check out Superstar: Reba McEntire starting Friday via Hulu.

And now, here’s why you should flip on the special. ABC News talked to several big-name country artists, plus entertainers from other genres, as the network tells the story of how Reba became such a superstar.

In announcing the special last week, ABC explained why the multi-talented 67-year-old McEntire is such a vital figure in today’s entertainment scene.

ABC airs Reba McEntire: Superstar on Thursday night. (ABC News)

Network Described Reba McEntire as a ‘Household Name’

Here’s why ABC News did the special:

She is the “Queen of Country.” Known for her red hair and sassy style, Reba McEntire is one of the most successful female recording artists in country music history. From her humble beginnings on an Oklahoma cattle ranch to her rise as one of country music’s most influential stars, this one-hour special explores the experiences, triumphs and losses that made Reba McEntire a household name.

Reba broke barriers and built an entertainment empire by expanding her career to movies, the Broadway stage and television. Rare childhood photos and intimate behind-the-scenes videos reveal her story of grit and determination in a male-dominated industry. The program also sheds light on her current relationship with “Big Sky” co-star Rex Linn, and new details of how she dealt with the tragic plane crash that ended the lives of her tour manager and seven members of her band.

Of course there will be plenty of Reba footage. But take a look at who else ABC News included in the hour-long special. Dolly Parton will talk Reba. As the kids say, game know game. Plus, several of Reba’s fellow Sooner Staters will appear, including Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth. You’ll also see interviews from other country legends like Wynonna Judd, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

Reba Has Several TV Projects This Year

And, it makes sense that the network would recognize Reba McEntire in such a way. Basically, the network not only is promoting a queen of country music, but a star on its own airways. McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn joined the cast of Big Sky: Deadly Trails this fall.

Reba also is doing other TV projects. She stars in and is an executive producer for Lifetime’s The Hammer. Earlier this month, Lifetime announced the movie will air Jan. 7. Linn also appears in the movie. The movie reunites Reba with her friend and former co-star Melissa Peterman. In the movie, Reba plays Kim Wheeler, who the network describes as “an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada.” Peterman plays her sister and Linn appears to be Reba’s love interest.