reba-mcentire-cancels-upcoming-concerts-due-to-health-concern

Her doctor had some difficult news for Reba McEntire. And that’s why this country music superstar needed to scramble, rescheduling her tour stops this week.

McEntire shared the bad news on social media Wednesday afternoon. She posted: “An update about this weekend’s shows. My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows.”

“Thank you for understanding! Love, Reba.”

Reba McEntire was set to sing Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Raleigh, N.C., Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis. The new schedule now has Columbus and Raleigh Dec. 2 and 3. The show in Indianapolis will be Dec. 16.

An update about this weekend’s shows… pic.twitter.com/8t82lqcttR — Reba McEntire (@reba) November 2, 2022

Need Your Reba McEntire Fix? Check Out Tonight’s Big Sky

Reba McEntire started her tour Oct. 13 in Lafayette, La. She also recently headlined a concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The sell-out crowd listened as McEntire performed a 30-song set.

We’re not sure if the vocal problem will prevent Reba from performing at the CMA Awards, which are set for Nov. 9. The CMA announced Tuesday that McEntire will be making a special performance. But no more details were provided. Obviously, organizers want it to be a surprise showing.

Meanwhile, if you need your Reba McEntire fix, flip on tonight’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Reba, plus boyfriend Rex Linn, are a big part of season three. Reba portrays Sunny Barnes, the owner of Sunny Day Excursions. Linn’s character is Buck Barnes, Reba’s husband. But if you’re a country music fan, you’ll really want to check out the episode. That’s because Lyle Lovett and Darius Rucker will be guest-starring in tonight’s episode.

Reba McEntire portrays the owner of a tour company on Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Rex Linn, her real-life boyfriend, is her husband on the show. (Michael Moriatis/ABC)

Fellow Country Stars Lyle Lovett, Darius Rucker Join Show Tonight

Here’s the plot summary for “Come Get Me.”

“When shocking new evidence surfaces from the “Bleeding Heart Murder Case,” Jenny and Beau team up with Cassie and achieve a major breakthrough. Elsewhere, Buck struggles with his moral ambiguity, and cracks begin to form in his and Sunny’s marriage.” (Yes, Rex and Reba seem to be having relationship issues, but only on TV).

While we know about Reba McEntire on the show, here’s some info about the characters Lovett and Rucker portray. Lovett is Tex, a character who wants people to think he’s a well-mannered cowboy who tracks people for a living. But he sports a real nasty side.

Rucker plays Tex’s partner, Possum. The show synopsis says Possum is a “hired gun who works at night like his nocturnal namesake.”

And if you like seeing Reba McEntire on the small screen, you’re in luck. She’s starring in The Hammer, a movie on Lifetime. The premiere date is so time next year. The life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker inspired the story. In the movie, McEntire portrays a judge named Kim Wheeler, who Lifetime described as an “outspoken, firecracker lawyer” who receives an appointment to be a judge in Nevada.

Plus, Reba McEntire has a new Christmas album out now.