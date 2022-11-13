Reba McEntire Celebrates Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Reba McEntire is helping the “love of her life” Rex Linn celebrate his 66th birthday! We imagine there will be at least a fun party of two, somewhere, Sunday.

McEntire shared a photo via social media from the recent CMA Awards to acknowledge her boyfriend’s big day. The country music superstar and the former CSI: Miami star walked the Nashville red carpet together. And the loving couple also co-presented Song of the Year to Jordan Davis. McEntire changed multiple times during the awards ceremony. In the photo she shared Sunday to Twitter, she wore the outfit she performed in during the Loretta Lynn tribute. (It also happens to be the same suit she wore during a tour in 1995).

Reba McEntire wrote to Rex Linn: “Happy birthday to the love of my life! So glad we get to celebrate together!”

Happy birthday to the love of my life! So glad we get to celebrate together! pic.twitter.com/9LbUcIo1OO — Reba McEntire (@reba) November 13, 2022

You could say the Reba McEntire-Rex Linn relationship was something good that came out of the 2020 pandemic lockdown. That’s when the actor and the country music superstar started dating. They both were used to the glamourous life. But at heart, the two were a couple of Okies who had known each other for almost three decades. The pair first met on set of Kenny Roger’s The Gambler movie in 1991.

In early 2020, when the world still was wide open, McEntire accepted a role in Young Sheldon. Linn also was in the comedy. Before McEntire set out for LA, Linn messaged her to set up a dinner. It was supposed to include several other people, including Melissa Peterman. But McEntire wanted some alone time.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire portray husband and wife on season three of Big Sky. (Michael Moriatis/ABC via Getty Images)

Reba, in an interview last month on the Live with Kelly & Ryan morning talk show, admitted that she and Rex shared a special moment that night. “I saddled up to him,” she admitted. They switched restaurants. And when they found a wine bar, Reba ordered tater tots. That became her nickname. The two together are Sugar and Tater.

And now, the two do acting projects together. They play creepy husband and wife on the third season of Big Sky. Plus. earlier this year, Lifetime announced that McEntire will star in a movie based on a traveling circuit judge in Nevada. It’s called Reba McEntire’s The Hammer. Linn also is in the movie, playing a “mysterious cowboy.”

Reba’s fans adore the two together. It’s always cool to see two people find true love somewhat late in life. Reba is 67. And Linn is 66.

One fan gave thanks for Linn on his birthday. “Rex thank you for taking care of our special Redhead!!!!” Another fan suggested a new nickname for Linn. “hApPy BiRtHdAy, ReX. Hey, Reba…..I have an idea for a nickname for you to call him. My sister in law used to have a husband named Rex and she called him “Sexy Rexy”. Haha!”

Is Sexy Rexy better than Sugar? We’ll let Reba decide on that.