Reba McEntire Describes Finding Love Again With ‘Handsome Mysterious Cowboy’ Rex Linn

Reba McEntire is in love with Rex Linn and wants the world to know. And she recently shared the story behind the sweet romance while chatting about her most recent acting project, The Hammer.

The Lifetime Movie stars McEntire as traveling circuit judge Kim Wheeler. And Linn also has a major role in the film as “a very handsome mysterious cowboy.” Rumor has it that the couple oozes chemistry on camera, which makes perfect sense because of their real-life chemistry.

Interestingly, love came after decades of friendship and at just the right time, according to McEntire. The Fancy singer had all but given up on romance following her divorce from Narvel Blackstock. But everything fell into place when she and Linn reconnected on the set of Young Sheldon in January 2020.

McEntire first met Linn in 1991 when she starred in The Gambler. McEntire was less than two years into her at the time and admitted there weren’t sparks yet.

And when McEntire guest starred alongside Linn all those years later, she was completely unaware that he had any interest in her. In fact, he asked her on a date—and she thought he was only asking as a friend. Because she was so tired from filming she asked him for a “raincheck.”

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Made Long Distance Love Work For Five Months

When she finally cashed in that raincheck, she met Linn at a restaurant in California with her former Reba castmate Melissa Peterman and her tour manager, Marne McLyman. And the two helped McEntire realize that Linn was looking for more than just friendship. So, she could hardly wait to get the night started.

“I left [McLyman] out at the valet station; I just had to get in and see Rex,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment. “And, you know, Melissa and Marne said it was a date! We just had a really nice evening, and I hugged his neck goodbye to get in the car with Marne to go back to the hotel. And I said, ‘Come see me.’ And on June 16, he did.”

Waiting more than five months for a second date wasn’t exactly what Reba McEntire was expecting. But life and COVID-19 threw a wrench in her plans. Shortly after filming Young Sheldon, McEntire’s mom fell ill with bladder cancer, and then the world shut down for the pandemic.

Despite everything, however, the couple kept their budding romance going through phone calls and text messages.

“I was texting him and he said, ‘Hey, call me any time if you need to talk.’ And I just called him and we talked every day; I think that was around the 1st of February. And we talked every day since,” she shared.

McEntire’s mother passed away in March of that year, and Linn flew to her Nashville home as soon as he could make it happen. He has since relocated to Tennessee, and they’ve been solid ever since.

“I’ve just loved him even more for getting on a plane during the pandemic,” she added. “So, it was true love, and it’s lasted, and we’re having more fun now than we did when we first got together.”