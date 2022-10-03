Reba McEntire Extends ‘Live in Concert’ Tour With 2023 Dates

Reba McEntire hasn’t even kicked off her Reba: Live in Concert Tour, but she has already added more than a dozen new dates in 2023.

Reba will begin the tour on October 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Additional stops in 2022 include Nashville (October 21), St. Louis (October 22), Austin (October 28), Indianapolis (November 5), Memphis (November 17), and more.

The 14 newly announced dates in 2023 include Milwaukee (March 17), Salt Lake City (March 25), Phoenix (March 30), Los Angeles (April 1), New York (April 15), and more. Terri Clark and The Isaacs will join Reba on the 2023 dates.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” said Reba McEntire. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake.”

Tickets for the 2023 dates go on sale on October 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access a special pre-sale starting October 4 at 10 a.m. local time by signing up for Reba’s email list.

Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME – October 13

Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena – October 14

Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – October 15

Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum – October 20

Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – October 21

St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – October 22

Austin, TX – Moody Center – October 28

Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center – October 29

Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – November 3

Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – November 4

Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – November 5

Estero, FL – Hertz Arena – November 10

Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – November 11

Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena – November 12

Memphis, TN – FedExForum – November 17

Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – November 18

Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena – November 19

Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – March 9

Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena – March 10

Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena – March 11

Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – March 17

Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at the Mark – March 18

Reno, NV – Reno Events Center – March 23

Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center – March 24**

Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena – March 25

Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – March 30

Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena – March 31

Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl – April 1

Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena – April 13

Hershey, PA – GIANT Center – April 14

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – April 15

**on sale Oct. 14