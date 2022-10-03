Reba McEntire Extends ‘Live in Concert’ Tour With 2023 Dates

Reba McEntire hasn’t even kicked off her Reba: Live in Concert Tour, but she has already added more than a dozen new dates in 2023.
Reba will begin the tour on October 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Additional stops in 2022 include Nashville (October 21), St. Louis (October 22), Austin (October 28), Indianapolis (November 5), Memphis (November 17), and more.
The 14 newly announced dates in 2023 include Milwaukee (March 17), Salt Lake City (March 25), Phoenix (March 30), Los Angeles (April 1), New York (April 15), and more. Terri Clark and The Isaacs will join Reba on the 2023 dates.
“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” said Reba McEntire. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake.”
Tickets for the 2023 dates go on sale on October 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access a special pre-sale starting October 4 at 10 a.m. local time by signing up for Reba’s email list.
Reba: Live in Concert (new dates in bold)
Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME – October 13
Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena – October 14
Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – October 15
Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum – October 20
Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – October 21
St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – October 22
Austin, TX – Moody Center – October 28
Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center – October 29
Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – November 3
Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – November 4
Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – November 5
Estero, FL – Hertz Arena – November 10
Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – November 11
Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena – November 12
Memphis, TN – FedExForum – November 17
Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – November 18
Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena – November 19
Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – March 9
Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena – March 10
Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena – March 11
Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – March 17
Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at the Mark – March 18
Reno, NV – Reno Events Center – March 23
Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center – March 24**
Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena – March 25
Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – March 30
Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena – March 31
Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl – April 1
Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena – April 13
Hershey, PA – GIANT Center – April 14
New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – April 15
**on sale Oct. 14
I’m just having so much fun out the road that we’ve decided to add more dates and continue the fun on in to 2023 with @TerriClarkMusic and @IsaacsMusic! Join my email list by 11:59 PM CT tonight to get access to a special presale starting tomorrow. https://t.co/646sSuUVDl pic.twitter.com/3zibC5yryv— Reba McEntire (@reba) October 3, 2022