Reba McEntire Has a New Biography on the Way…But There’s a Twist

Reba McEntire‘s had a storied career in television, film, and music. And now fans are going to get to explore the entertainer’s life in a new, interesting way. This March, Reba will feature in a colorful new 26-page comic book. The new publication dives deep into her Oklahoma roots and also her latest film, music, and television projects.

According to The Music Universe, TidalWave Productions plans to examine the actress’s decades-long career as a part of their female-focused comic lineup, Female Force. The book series Female Force takes a look at the lives of a number of accomplished female professionals. Features include members from a number of different professions: authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists.

What follows is a synopsis of Reba McEntire’s upcoming biography.

“Reba McEntire sings into our hearts through her music and no-nonsense way of looking at the world. Reba’s roots will always be on the family ranch in Oklahoma, yet her influence ranges from Broadway to Hollywood! Follow Reba on a journey from her Rodeo barrel racing days to the Grand Ole Opry, her own hit sitcom, and film career! Reba’s done it all and this comic takes you on the adventures of Reba through her singing, acting, family values, and much, much, more!”

Reba McEntire’s new biography with TidalWave Productions gets released on March 22nd and will be available in digital as well as soft and hardcover.

Reba McEntire Opens New Entertainment Venue, Reba’s Place

As mentioned above, Reba McEntire’s a busy woman. Most recently, the “Consider Me Gone” singer opened a brand-new entertainment venue in her home state of Oklahoma. It promises to be just as unique and thrilling as the rest of Reba’s undertakings.

Called Reba’s Place, the new entertainment venue is located in Atoka, Oklahoma, and situated inside a three-story century-old Masonic temple. Reba McEntire’s newest project features a dining area, bar, stage, and mercantile to name a few.

Reba’s Place is unique compared to the venues run by other country music stars like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Jason Aldean. First, it is not situated on Broadway in Nashville like most other country music venues. Instead, it’s located just miles from nearby Chockie where the 67-year-old singer grew up. She partnered with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma as well as the city of Atoka in opening her new venue.

Reba spoke out about her newest accomplishment. She said, “Music and the fans helped build this place and get it all together. And that’s what a restaurant is all about, where people can come in, visit and eat.”

She also boasted of her partnership with the Choctaw Nation. She said, “they are the best partner. It’s exciting to work with people who have a passion for this town and for creating jobs, tourism, and new opportunities in southeastern Oklahoma, in the community where I grew up.”