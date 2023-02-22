Reba McEntire Joining ‘The Voice’ Season 23 as a ‘Mega Mentor’

Reba McEntire will join Season 23 of NBC’s The Voice as a Mega Mentor. For those unfamiliar with the jargon of mega mentorship, Reba will team up with coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton after the show’s Battle Rounds to help the remaining contestants in the Knockout Rounds.

Reba has a bit of history with The Voice. Before the show premiered in 2011, Reba turned down the opportunity to serve as a coach. Of course, the role eventually went to Blake Shelton, who has served as a coach during every season. Blake will step down as a coach after Season 23.

In addition, Reba served as a Battle Advisor to Team Blake during the show’s inaugural season. Of course, Reba also has ties to Kelly Clarkson, who was married to Reba’s former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, from 2013 to 2021.

Season 23 of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series premieres Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET. The Knockout Rounds begin on April 17.

Reba Is Hitting the Road in 2023

After kicking off her Reba: Live in Concert Tour in 2022 with more than a dozen dates, Reba will hit the road in March for the tour’s second leg.

The 14 dates in 2023 include Milwaukee (March 17), Salt Lake City (March 25), Phoenix (March 30), Los Angeles (April 1), New York (April 15), and more. Terri Clark and The Isaacs will join Reba on the 2023 dates.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” said Reba McEntire. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake.”

Reba: Live in Concert