Reba McEntire to Kick Off Holiday Season by Releasing Collection of Christmas Songs

Country music superstar Reba McEntire is kicking off the holiday season in the best way possible. By releasing a brand new collection of Christmas songs! That’s right, Reba is getting well into the holiday spirit already as she poises to release her upcoming yuletide album. A release that is full of takes on some of our favorite classics.

The upcoming release which is titled Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection, features an impressive mix of some of Reba’s already popular Christmas tunes as well as some newer takes on our favorite classics. Some of these yuletide favorites include White Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, Mary Did You Know, I’ll Be Home For Christmas, and Winter Wonderland. This upcoming release will also feature a Reba McEntire classic that holiday movie lovers will remember from the star’s 2021 Lifetime film Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune.

Reba McEntire Discusses Her Upcoming Holiday Release

When discussing her upcoming holiday album, Reba McEntire notes that the hardest part was selecting which twelve songs she wanted to feature. However, she is happy with the choices and says that her fans will enjoy the classic Christmas spirit captured in the album.

“I’m excited to share this newly packaged collection of my all-time favorite Christmas songs,” Reba McEntire says of the Ultimate Christmas Collection.

“It was so hard to narrow down to just twelve songs,” the star adds.

“But I hope my fans enjoy this journey through time!” McEntire exclaims of the upcoming holiday album. Those who wish to preorder the holiday magic can head to Reba McEntire’s official online store. In addition to preordering the album due to release in early November, fans can also score some festive ornaments, mugs, and apparel.

Reba May Be Showing Off Her Musical Chops In Big Sky Season 3

Reba McEntire is returning to the TV airwaves this fall in the third season of Big Sky. However, this time, Reba’s role is a much more sinister one than we what we are used to seeing the star in. However, we may still be seeing the pieces of Reba we have always loved as the star may be giving Big Sky fans a little musical performance as the season unfolds.

“I get to hum a little bit and sing a little bit,” McEntire says during an ABC TCA panel. “But, we’ll see.”

McEntire is joining Big Sky this fall portraying Sunny Barnes, one of the show’s latest villains. And, as always, there will be plenty of creepy happenings as the season unfolds. Big Sky’s showrunner and executive producer Elwood Reid notes that McEntire’s character will be headed down a “pretty dark journey” this year. However, Reid says, “there may be a little space for her to sing.”