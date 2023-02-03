Reba McEntire Pays Tribute to Late Mother in New Oklahoma Restaurant

Reba McEntire’s new Oklahoma restaurant “Reba’s Place” is honoring the country music icon’s late mother in the most special way. According to reports, McEntire’s newly opened venue is the perfect place to party it up as it serves as not only a restaurant but also a bar, as well as an entertainment venue.

However, Reba’s Place also features something very unique on its third floor. The 15,000-square-foot venue includes a library lovingly called “Jack’s Library.” This, the star says, is a tribute to McEntire’s late mother Jaqueline. Jaqueline passed away in 2020 at the age of 93.

Reba McEntire’s Reba’s Place Is A Place Her Mother Would Have Loved To Visit

During a discussion about her newest restaurant venture with Entertainment Tonight, Reba McEntire says that Reba’s Place is a place her mama would love to visit often.

“Mama would be here every day,” McEntire says of Reba’s Place which is located in Atoka Oklahoma.

“Whether it be eating, if it was lunch or dinner, she would love it,” the country music star says. “She would be the mascot, the greeter,” McEntire adds. “She would absolutely love it.”

Reba McEntire adds that Reba’s Place is a venue both her parents would have enjoyed very much. And, not just because it’s located in the family’s hometown. Reba says that her father, Clark McEntire who passed away in 2014 “would’ve gotten the biggest kick out of this.”

Reba’s Place Is Longtime Dream That Was A Long Time In The Making

The new Oklahoma restaurant officially opened for business in late January. Of course, the country music legend was on hand to perform a few of her fan-favorite songs for fans during the event. The singer, songwriter, and actress is loving adding the title restauranteur to her list of accomplishments. For her, the opening of Reba’s Place is a “dream come true.”

The unique restaurant is located in Reba McEntire’s home state of Oklahoma. The venue is constructed in an old Masonic temple building and boasts three stories filled with food, entertainment, spirits, and of course, Jaqueline’s library.

Plans for the country music star’s newest venture were announced in November 2021. The recent grand opening event held at Reba’s Place was something the singer has been waiting to see come to fruition for a long time. The venue reflects Reba’s down-home personality as well as her successful career. The walls of Reba’s place are adorned with some McEntire collectibles including some of the star’s numerous plaques and accolades.

Additionally, pieces of the star’s wardrobe are on display throughout Reba’s Place as well. The place is also full of personal touches the star says. The menu even features tater tots…a hilariously playful nod to the loving nickname given to the singer by her boyfriend actor Rex Linn.