reba-mcentire-plays-first-solo-headlining-show-at-bridgestone-arena-in-nashville

Reba McEntire started her country music career in 1975. Over the years, she has notched two dozen chart-topping singles and several more in the top 10. Reba is one of the best-selling country artists of all time. Currently, she has nine Multi-Platinum albums and 10 Platinum albums. Songs like “Fancy,” “The Night the Lights Went out in Georgia”, “Whoever’s in New England”, and more made her a mainstay of country radio. Additionally, the Oklahoma native must have a massive trophy case at home. She has taken home trophies from the ACMs, CMAs, Grammys, AMAs, and several other awarding bodies. So, it may be surprising to learn that Reba still has “firsts” in her career.

On Friday, October 21, Reba McEntire experienced a big career first. She played her first solo headlining show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. She brought fellow 90s hitmaker Terri Clark along for the ride as well. The Nashville stop on re Reba: Live in Concert Tour saw the legend performing a 90-minute set that spanned her decades-long career.

Saturday, Reba McEntire took to social media to share a few photos from the big night. In the post’s caption, she wrote, “Last night was a very special night doing my first solo headlining show at [Bridgestone Arena]. Thanks for being such a wonderful crowd. It will sure be a night I’ll never forget.”

Reba McEntire Makes a Huge First Impression at Bridgestone

According to Billboard, Reba McEntire started the show with “Can’t Even Get the Blues”, her first chart-topper from 1984. She followed that with 2011’s “Turn on the Radio,” her most recent number one. “Thanks to y’all, those were number one records – my first and my latest. In between is a lot of life, love, and hairspray, she told the crowd.

Later in the night, Reba McEntire had a few special guests. Terri Clark joined her on the stage for a trio of covers. They did “You’re No Good” and “When Will I Be Loved” from Linda Ronstadt’s catalog. Then, they covered Martha and the Vandellas’ “Heat Wave” before Clark left the stage. However, Clark wasn’t Reba’s only guest.

Brooks & Dunn appeared virtually to perform a rendition of “Oklahoma Swing” with Reba. Additionally, Vince Gill graced the big screen to sing “The Heart Won’t Lie” later in the show.

Reba McEntire also did a medley of her saddest songs. “I love singing sad songs,” she told the sold-out crowd. “Sometimes, I feel like it’s the glue of country music. Sometimes, when your heart is broke, you just need to waller in it.” She went on to play a handful of her favorite “wallerin’” songs. The medley included “You Lie,” “Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain,” “Somebody Should Leave”, “What am I Gonna Do About You,” and “The Last One to Know.”

Reba McEntire ended her first headlining show at Bridgestone the same way she ends most shows – with a fiery performance of her signature song “Fancy.”