Reba McEntire Postpones Florida Concert Ahead of Hurricane Nicole

In July, Reba McEntire announced her fall arena tour. Reba: Live in Concert would take the country music icon to 17 cities across the United States. Then, weeks before the tour kicked off, McEntire added 14 new dates to the tour. The trek got off to a solid start. However, the Oklahoma native has hit several bumps along the way. Earlier this month, she had to postpone several shows due to health issues. Now, Reba is rescheduling her upcoming concert in Florida.

Reba McEntire’s Tour Hits Another Bump

Reba McEntire’s team took to social media earlier today to share a message from the legendary singer. She had to cancel tomorrow’s concert in Estero, Florida’s Hertz Arena. “Due to the approaching hurricane, I will be rescheduling tomorrow’s Estero, FL show for Saturday, December 10,” the statement read.

An update on tomorrow night's show in Estero, FL… pic.twitter.com/clHbaPkDDK — Reba McEntire (@reba) November 9, 2022

“The safety of my fans, band, and crew is always my number one priority,” Reba McEntire added. She also assured fans that their tickets would be good for the rescheduled date. McEntire added “Thank you for understanding! I’ll be praying for the safety of everyone in Florida.”

Hurricane Nicole Set to Make Landfall in Florida

Tropical Storm Nicole hit the Bahamas early this morning. Experts believe the storm will hit Florida’s east coast later tonight. By then, experts predict that Nicole will be a Category 1 hurricane. Currently, thousands of Florida residents are under evacuation orders while thousands more continue to attempt to salvage their lives after the impact of Hurricane Ian.

This morning, wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour reached Palm Beach County’s Lake Worth Pier. At that time, weather stations in the Bahamas were reporting gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. In addition to powerful winds, experts predict that Nicole will dump between three and five inches of rain, causing flash floods.

Forecasters believe that Hurricane Nicole will make landfall south of Brevard on Florida’s east coast.