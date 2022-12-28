Reba McEntire Previews Her Role in Upcoming Lifetime Movie ‘The Hammer’

If there’s one thing all Lifetime movies have in common, it’s that there’s no shortage of drama. And if what we know about The Hammer paints an accurate picture, the Reba McEntire-led film fits right in. Premiering Saturday, January 7, The Hammer features McEntire, Reba star Melissa Peterman, and Reba’s Big Sky costar and real-life beau, Rex Linn. A “made up story about a real-life judge,” The Hammer follows Kim Wheeler, the newly appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada.

Her colleagues call her a loose cannon and, judging by the trailer alone, it’s clear to see why. In the opening scene, she brutally chastises a deputy who unwisely points his gun at her after pulling her over for going over 100 mph on a rural highway. A few scenes later, she’s using her gavel to deter a disgruntled perp who charges the bench … by hitting him in the face with it.

“With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice that quickly earns her the nickname ‘The Hammer,'” Lifetime explained below the trailer.

According to Rex Linn, the role couldn’t be more perfect for his leading lady, who admits she’s been having “a blast” portraying the judge and her no holds barred approach to justice. “She doesn’t stop moving,” Reba McEntire’s adoring boyfriend explained to TV Guide Magazine.

“I’m telling you, man, she’s like a great white shark. Can’t stop or they’ll die in the water,” Linn added with a laugh. “At least that’s what the scientists tell us.”

Reba McEntire’s Character in ‘The Hammer’ is Based on a Real Judge

The Hammer is inspired by the true story of a Nevada traveling judge, though her name isn’t really Kim Wheeler. It’s actually Kimberly Wanker, though she really does carry the nickname “The Hammer” for her unfailing work ethic and take no guff attitude. “She’s a kind, caring person but a little spitfire. I just fell in love with the character,” Reba McEntire explained.

As if her unique approach in the courtroom wasn’t enough excitement for one film, the true drama begins when the coroner discovers that the previous judge didn’t die of natural causes. Someone in town murdered him. This revelation sparks fear among many of her colleagues, but not Kim Wheeler. Instead, she chooses to dive headfirst into the murder investigation herself. “Everybody looks like a suspect at one time or another!” McEntire hinted.

Then, of course, no Lifetime movie is complete without that juicy romantic side plot. And neither is The Hammer – though the budding relationship between Wheeler and Bart Crawford (Rex Linn) might not be what it seems. Crawford is the wealthy father of a delinquent child and doing his best to keep his son out of jail. It could be a carefully plotted manipulation tactic rather than an incandescent romance.

“Every scene was fun for me because I was working with [Reba McEntire], and I mean that. We’ll wink at each other in the middle of a scene,” Linn explained, adding that his “brilliant” girlfriend “can look at a page of dialogue for five minutes and she’s ready to go.”

Reba McEntire loves the story and the character so much, she says, that she hopes to create a Hammer series or Lifetime movie sequels.