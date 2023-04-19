Reba McEntire Readies New Album ‘Not That Fancy’ Alongside Lifestyle Book

Earlier this month, Reba McEntire announced that she was preparing to release a new book. Not That Fancy drops in October and will contain stories, recipes, and never-before-seen photos of Reba. However, the new book is only the beginning. McEntire is also releasing an album to go along with the new book.

Not That Fancy will hit shelves and streaming services on October 6th. It will be available on both CD and vinyl as a double LP. The Dave Cobb-produced album will include all of the songs from the “Revisited” portion of Reba’s 2021 triple album Revised, Remixed, Revisited. Additionally, fans will get three new stripped-down versions of some of McEntire’s best-loved songs – “If you See Him/If You See Her” featuring Brooks & Dunn, “Till You Love Me,” and “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.”

Not That Fancy will also contain Reba McEntire’s new track, “Seven Minutes in Heaven,” according to The Music Universe.

Reba McEntire Discusses Not That Fancy

Country music icon @Reba McEntire opens up to Carson Daly about her first lifestyle book, her relationship with her family, helping out Blake Shelton on @NBCTheVoice, and more! pic.twitter.com/fmRa7jVIPN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 17, 2023

Earlier this week, Reba McEntire appeared on the Today Show to discuss the new book and album. “It’s songs that I went in the studio with Dave Cobb and re-recorded,” she said. “Then, we’ve got four new songs. Well, songs that we did later like ‘Georgia’ and the duet with Ronnie and Kix, Brooks & Dunn. It’s great music along with a fun book,” Reba added.

Reba McEntire’s fans are going to have a good time with her new book as well. “The book is a fun book,” Reba said. “You know, sometimes you have books and autobiographies diving into stuff. This is a fun book,” McEntire added.

Reba McEntire went on to say that her book contains stories, pictures, and a stack of recipes. Those recipes come from Reba’s Place in Atoka, Oklahoma, and from her family cookbook. Overall, she says the book is about, “My family, my faith, my friends, and recipes.”

During her conversation with Carson Daly, Reba McEntire shared a little of the wisdom fans will find in the book. She revealed the three bones that everyone needs to succeed. “Wishbone, funny bone, and backbone,” Reba revealed. “If you got those three things, you got the determination and the drive and the humor when things don’t go right. You can kind of dust it off and keep going.”

Not That Fancy Tracklist