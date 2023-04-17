Reba McEntire Recalls Meeting Boyfriend Rex Linn For the First Time

While promoting her upcoming book Not That Fancy, Reba McEntire recalled meeting her boyfriend Rex Linn for the first time.

During her appearance on TODAY, McEntire spoke about her relationship with Linn. “I call him my boyfriend and he is ‘Sugar Tot,’” the country music icon explained. “I’m ‘Tator Tot.’ We’re the Tots.” Later in the interview, Rex popped in and confirmed that he does refer to Reba as Tater Tot.

Reba McEntire also shared that she and Rex have known each other since 1991. “We were doing a movie with Kenny Rogers, The Gambler movie,” she recalled. “I was one of the actors, he was one of the actors. He gets a big kick out of it, he says. His part was riding into a saloon on a four-year-old colt and going ‘Yee-haw’ and riding out.”

McEntire pointed out that she and Linn stayed in contact over the years. Although they had met in the early ‘90s, Reba and Rex’s adorable relationship didn’t happen until 2020. This was years after McEntire called it quits with her husband Narvel Blackstock. They reunited on the set of CBS’ hit sitcom Young Shelton. “I couldn’t get close enough to him,” Reba recalled about the first dinner she and Linn had together in early 2020.

Reba McEntire Says She And Rex Linn Created a ‘Bond’ Without Being Physical Early On in Their Relationship

While they started dating in early 2020, things took a turn in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic occurred. Despite not being able to be physically close together, Reba McEntire stated she and Rex Linn made the relationship work.

“He was in Los Angeles, and I was in Oklahoma because my Mama had just died,” McEntire told PEOPLE in October 2022. “We didn’t get to see each other from March to June, but we’d talk over Zoom and FaceTime four to five times each day. We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical.”

McEntire also admitted that before reuniting with Linn, she wasn’t really interested in finding love again after her divorce from Blackstock. However, Linn seemed to change her mind. “He’s the love of my life,” she said about Linn. “We’re pretty much inseparable.”

The duo has even worked together on the hit series Big Sky as husband and wife characters. “To play husband and wife, it’s natural for us,” Reba explained.

She went on to add that she and Linn worked hard on the roles. “Rex and I rehearse all the time to make sure that when we step on that set, we’re not wasting anybody’s time. We’re professionals. We have our stuff together, we show up on time, we’re ready. We’re not holding up anybody because time is money on the TV set.”