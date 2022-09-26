Reba McEntire Releasing ‘The Ultimate Christmas Collection’

The holiday countdown is on—we have exactly three months until Christmas Day. And Reba McEntire is helping us get into the spirit with the announcement of a new holiday album.

The singer will soon drop The Ultimate Christmas Collection. The 12-track collection will include her most treasured yuletide singles from her everlasting Country music reign. Some of the songs date all the way back to 1987. And one she recorded just last year.

“I’m excited to share this newly-packaged collection of my all-time favorite Christmas songs,” the singer said in a statement. “It was so hard to narrow down to just twelve songs, but I hope my fans enjoy this journey through time!”

The album will begin with her oldest songs and work up to her most recent. The first tracks will include the classics Away in a Manger and O Holy Night, renditions that she featured on her first-ever holiday-themed record, Merry Christmas to You.

Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection will be available Oct. 14th! You can pre-order the CD, white vinyl and special limited edition merchandise now here: https://t.co/CZbiVKxUDY pic.twitter.com/Hb46VM7imY — Reba McEntire (@reba) September 16, 2022

Reba McEntire’s Upcoming Christmas Collection Will Include an Original Song From ‘Christmas in Tune’

Reba McEntire’s upcoming collection will go on to include tracks from 1999’s Secret of Giving and 2018’s My Kind of Christmas. Then, it will conclude with one original from last year’s holiday special, Christmas in Tune.

The movie aired during the Lifetime Network event, It’s a Wonderful Lifetime, and it shows Reba as one half of a split-up band. The other half is her ex-husband. To help their daughter, who is struggling to keep her job, they reunite for a charity concert. Of course, they reignite their old flame along the way. And they do so with a single penned by Reba herself, titled I Needed Christmas.

The Ultimate Christmas Collection Complete Track List

Away In A Manager – from 1987 Merry Christmas To You O Holy Night – from 1987 Merry Christmas To You White Christmas – from 1987 Merry Christmas To You The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) – from 1987 Merry Christmas To You Up On The Housetop – from 1999 Secret of Giving I Saw Mama Kissing Santa Claus – from 1999 Secret of Giving Mary, Did You Know? – from 1999 Secret of Giving O Come All Ye Faithful – from 2018 My Kind Of Christmas Jingle Bell Rock – from 2018 My Kind Of Christmas Winter Wonderland – from 2018 My Kind Of Christmas I’ll Be Home For Christmas – from 2018 My Kind Of Christmas I Needed Christmas – from 2021 Christmas In Tune

Reba McEntire’s holiday compilation isn’t due for purchase until October 14. But you can go ahead and pre-order the album by visiting her official website. As a special treat, the singer will also release a limited edition white vinyl on Nov. 4.