Reba McEntire Reveals How Boyfriend Rex Linn Helped Step Up Her Game in ‘The Hammer’

As a celebrated actress and musician with more than 50 film, TV, and music video projects under her belt, Reba McEntire is no stranger to the camera. But for Reba, the upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer was different.

In the film, she plays “loose cannon” judge Kim Wheeler, a character based on a real-life judge for whom McEntire holds a great deal of respect. As such, she knew she needed to nail it. And in her own words, her acting skills were “a little rusty” heading into the project. Luckily, however, she had her beau and costar Rex Linn to lend a helping hand.

Rex Linn’s The Hammer character, Bart Crawford, has been teased as a potential love interest for Reba McEntire’s Kim Wheeler. His true intentions, though, aren’t quite as straightforward, as Crawford is described as “a mysterious cowboy with unknown motives.”

But whether playing a tight-knit couple, such as their roles in Big Sky, or a could be lovers, could be enemies storyline, Reba couldn’t be happier to have Rex Linn by her side. “Well, I thought it was really neat that he made a very handsome mysterious cowboy, too,” McEntire told Yahoo Entertainment.

Despite her impressive resume, Reba McEntire couldn’t help but feel “a little rusty on [her] acting” before shooting The Hammer. “[Rex] helped me tremendously,” McEntire explained. “By the time we got to do our scenes together, it was just like talking to each other. I love working with Rex. He’s a great actor, and I just get the biggest kick out of the way he chooses to do a scene and then change it up and do it some other way. I’ve learned a lot from him.”

Reba McEntire Gushes About Boyfriend Rex Linn

Though the love story between Reba McEntire and Rex Linn is a relatively recent one, their friendship actually stretches back decades. Linn and McEntire met over 30 years ago, shortly after the Big Sky star married her second husband, Narvel Blackstock. From there, they maintained an entirely platonic relationship for years. “Just kept the friendship,” McEntire said. “And timing is everything, and everything happens for a reason.”

Years later, they met in person once again, this time on the set of Linn’s show Young Sheldon. And this time, Reba McEntire was single. Soon after their reconnection, Linn sought a date with his longtime friend. Adorably, however, Reba had no idea. “I didn’t know then that it was a date,” she said.

She was so certain of his “just friends” motives, in fact, that she actually turned him down at first. “I said, ‘Can I take a raincheck?’ I’d had a long day, and I was exhausted.”

Eventually, the date did happen, and to the surprise of both actors, it was love at first date. “I left [Marne McLyman, tour manager] out at the valet station. I just had to get in and see Rex,” McEntire gushed. “And, you know, Melissa [Peterman, Reba star] and Marne said it was a date!”

“We just had a really nice evening,” she continued. “I hugged his neck goodbye to get in the car with Marne to go back to the hotel. And I said, ‘Come see me.’ And on June 16, he did.”