Reba McEntire Reveals Details About Her New Book, ‘Not That Fancy’

With her Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots Reba McEntire set to be released later this year, the country music icon is sharing more details about the upcoming book.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

While drinking her “A Little Bit of Goodness” drink with TODAY’s Carson Daly, McEntire spoke about the stories and recipes within the new book. “Well, the book is a fun book,” the country music singer declared. “You know, sometimes you have books and autobiographies diving into stuff. This is a fun book.”

Reba McEntire then said the book has recipes, stories, and new pictures that her fans haven’t seen. “[It’s about] my family, my faith, my friends, and recipes,” she continued. The book also starts with a forward from her pal and fellow country music star Garth Brooks. His words are described as a “love letter” to her and Oklahoma.

Daly pointed out that Brooks wrote about McEntire’s work ethic, which she points out is from her parents. “[They taught me] number one be prepared, be ready, be on time, and if you say you’re going to do something, then follow it up no matter if you don’t want to do it or if a better off comes up. If you say you’re going to do something, do it. Honesty. Your word means something.”

Daly then asked her about the bone quote in her book. “Wishbone, funny bone, and backbone,” she declared about the three bones of life. “If you got those three things, you got the determination and the drive and the humor when things don’t go right. You can kind of dust it off and keep going.”

Reba McEntire’s New Book Also Features Three Remastered Songs

Along with discussing the recipes and stories within her book, Reba McEntire shared details about the three mastered songs that are also in Not That Fancy.

“Well it’s songs I went into the studio with Dave Cobb and re-recorded,” she explained. “And we’ve got new songs, well songs that we did later, like Georgia and duet with [Brooks and Dunn]. So it’s great music along with a fun book.”

McEntire went on to talk about the stories she wrote about her mother, who passed away in 2020. She reflected on her mother wanting to be a country singer and teaching her and her siblings how to sing. “She was as nervous as we were,” Reba said about her mother and siblings. “When we got on stage, she would hold somebody’s hand and just squeeze it so hard. And just, you know, so nerve-wracking for her.”

Not That Fancy has more than 50 recipes as well as other humorous stories about McEntire’s life. The book will be released on October 10th.