Reba McEntire Reveals Hilarious Meaning Behind Her Nickname for Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire recently revealed that Sonic has become her and boyfriend Rex Linn’s go to Valentine’s Day spot, and the reason has a little to do with Linn’s nickname for her, Tater Tot.

The country songstress shared her love for the fast-food chain while she was co-hosting Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, April 17. Linn was backstage that day, and he even popped on stage to share that this past February 14 was the “best Valentine’s Day dinner ever.”

Reba noted that she and her beau had a romantic dinner at Sonic last year as well, and they simply dined on tater tots. This year, however, they went all out.

“Well, my nickname being tater tot, and his being sugar tot, we love Sonic tater tots. They’re wonderful. And to go in there and get a #1 cheeseburger with everything on it and tater tots, man that’s a great Valentine’s dinner,” she gushed. “We loved it. We sat right there in the car and ate it.”

Reba Explains How the Nickname ‘Tater Tot’ Came to Be

During an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March, Reba McEntire shared the exact origin of her nickname.

“Tater Tot” came about during her first date with Linn in early 2020. After having dinner with her former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, she and the CSI: Miami actor headed to a wine bar for drinks. The server understood that the two had already eaten but said she had “some good appetizers” to offer.

“I said, ‘What do you have?’ They said, ‘Well, we have tater tots.’ I went, [raises hand], and so Rex said, ‘That’s your nickname from here on out — Tater Tot,’” Reba laughed before revealing that because her boyfriend’s nickname is Sugar Tot, they’re officially “the Tots.”

Reba McEntire Reveals How Rex Linn Earned the Nickname ‘Sugar Tot’

Reba McEntire didn’t tell Hudson how Linn ended up with his adorable nickname. But during her appearance on Today, she admitted that the idea came from her sister, Susie.

“When we were in quarantine, I was in Oklahoma, there on the home place and Rex had [started] calling me tater tot, and Susie said ‘Tater tot, well why don’t you just call him sugar tot?’ and so it stuck,” she laughed. “So, we’re the tots. Sugar and tater. Pretty silly but we love it.”