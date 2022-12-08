Reba McEntire Reveals How Dolly Parton’s Thoughts on Retirement Have Rubbed Off on Her

Although there aren’t any plans in the works for her retirement, Reba McEntire revealed how Dolly Parton’s thoughts on retirement have rubbed off on her through the years.

While speaking to PEOPLE this week, Reba McEntire stated that she’s living the happiest times of her life and she has no plans to slow down and retire. She also recalled speaking to Parton about retirement plans. “I asked Dolly Parton, ‘You ever think about retiring?’” McEntire explained. “She said, ‘What would I do where I could have so much fun?’ We’re having a blast.”

Reba McEntire then spoke about how Dolly Parton continues to inspire her. “I’m about 10 years younger than Dolly, and she inspires me daily. As long as we can do what we do and still enjoy it, we can continue doing it. ”

Meanwhile, Reba McEntire spoke about her current projects. “I never would’ve thought in a million years I’d be doing an ABC drama at my age, but I am absolutely loving it. Now if I can just be a superhero or a supervillain in one of the Marvel movies, that would be the icing on the cake.”

Reba McEntire Talks About Her Relationship With Rex Linn & Admits She Wasn’t Looking For Love Following Her Divorce From Narvel Blackstock

Along with gushing about Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire opened up about her relationship with Rex Linn. The couple has been together since 2020.

“I’d known Rex since ’91 when we worked on the movie The Gambler Returns with Kenny Rogers,” Reba explained. She then spoke about reuniting with him on the set of Young Shelton in January 2020. “He said, ‘Let’s have dinner when you get through.’ And I said, ‘OK!’ He made me laugh my butt off on our first date, which we didn’t even know was a date.”

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reba McEntire had to endure a long-distance relationship with Linn. “He was in Los Angeles, and I was in Oklahoma because my Mama had just died,” she recalled. “We didn’t get to see each other from March to June, but we’d talk over Zoom and FaceTime four to five times each day. We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical.”

“He’s the love of my life. We’re pretty much inseparable,” Reba McEntire explained. However, McEntire admitted she wasn’t interested in finding love again after her divorce from ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. The former couple divorced in 2015 after 26 years of marriage. Linn and McEntire are now playing husband and wife on ABC’s Big Sky.

“To play husband and wife, it’s natural for us,” Reba McEntire continued to explain about her relationship with Rex Linn. “Rex and I rehearse all the time to make sure that when we step on that set, we’re not wasting anybody’s time. We’re professionals. We have our stuff together, we show up on time, we’re ready. We’re not holding up anybody because time is money on the TV set. ”