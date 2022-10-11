Reba McEntire Reveals Why Playing Madison Square Garden Is Special to Her

Reba McEntire is just a few days away from kicking off her tour. Reba: Live in Concert will take the Oklahoma native to some of the biggest arenas in the nation. She announced the arena tour in July. Earlier this month, she added more than a dozen new stops to the tour. Now, she’ll wrap things up on April 15th at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. For Reba, that stop is special.

Reba McEntire has been touring the country and rocking stages for decades. Additionally, McEntire spent some time on Broadway. However, she has never taken the stage at Madison Square Garden. It is surprising that one of the most iconic entertainers in modern country music hasn’t played one of the nation’s most storied venues. She’s finally going to make that happen. However, that’s not what makes this particular stop on the tour so special for Reba. For her, it’s all about family tradition.

Reba McEntire on Why Playing Madison Square Garden Is Special

In a recent interview with Billboard, Reba McEntire talked about what makes headlining Madison Square Garden has been on her bucket list for years. “My dad roped there in 1946 and ’47, maybe more years than that,” Reba explained. “My grandpa did, too. I have two pictures in my living room in Nashville of my daddy being there with all the contestants competing at the Madison Square Garden rodeo.”

Reba McEntire has the rodeo in her blood. Her father, Clark McEntire was the PRCA steer roping world champion in 1957, 1958, and 1961. Her grandpa, John Wesley McEntire was the 1934 PRCA world champion steer roper. Now, Reba will be the third generation of her family to dominate in that venue.

What You’ll Hear at a Reba: Live in Concert Show

Much like Reba McEntire’s recent releases, fans are likely to hear nothing but the hits at her concerts. After all, she has 24 chart-toppers and more than twice that many top-10 hits. That’s more than enough for a killer setlist.

“I know at my concerts, people like familiarity,” Reba said. Then, she recalled a time when another legendary artist made that observation at a concert. “I know one time, I went to an Elton John concert and he said, ‘Okay, we’re going to do a new song now if you want to go to the bathroom and come on back in five minutes,’” she recalled with a laugh. “He knows his fans want to hear the songs they can sing along with. But some do want to hear something new, so you have to try to make everybody happy and that’s a constant juggle for us.”

Those attending her concert at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana will only have to wait a couple more days to find out what Reba has in store for the upcoming tour.