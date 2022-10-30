Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Are ‘Pretty Much Inseparable’

Country music superstar Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn for more than a few years now. And, according to the couple, the pair is “pretty much inseparable.”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Reba McEntire discussed her history with Rex Linn. And the magic that makes the famous couple’s relationship work. According to McEntire she and Linn have known each other since the 1990s after working on various projects together. However, the couple never took things to the next level until they truly got to know each other’s eccentricities. Getting to know each other’s quirks has helped the couple thrive, McEntire tells the outlet.

“I’d known Rex since ’91,” the Fancy singer tells PEOPLE. McEntire notes that the two first laid eyes on each other when they worked together on the Kenny Rogers film, The Gambler Returns.

“Then, in January 2020, I saw him again when I shot an appearance on the TV show Young Sheldon,” Reba McEntire recalls. “Which he is on.”

According to the star, Linn asked her out to supper…an invitation which she quickly accepted. “He made me laugh my butt off on our first date, which we didn’t even know was a date,” the singer relates.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Kept The Bonding Pair Apart Early In Their Relationship

McEntire and Linn reconnected right away after that supper. However, fate would make their growing romance a bit of a challenge when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the two to quarantine separately.

“He was in Los Angeles, and I was in Oklahoma because my Mama had just died,” Reba explains.

The three-time Grammy winner adds that the pair needed to get creative in order to keep their spark alive.

“We didn’t get to see each other from March to June, but we’d talk over Zoom and FaceTime four to five times each day,” she said. “We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical.”

It’s All About The “Little Things”

According to Reba McEntire, it’s the “little things” that mean so much to her. The country music icon also notes that “it’s important to be attentive and listen to your partner’s stories.”

Even, she says, if you’ve heard the story 100 times. “I’ll watch couples who have very successful marriages, and that woman will sit there and listen and smile at her husband’s stories,” McEntire relates. “And I’m like, ‘How many times has she heard that?’ I learned a lot from that.”

Now, McEntire and Rex Linn are starring side-by-side playing husband and wife on ABC’s hit drama series Big Sky. A project that McEntire says comes naturally for the couple.

“Rex and I rehearse all the time to make sure that when we step on that set, we’re not wasting anybody’s time,” she explains.

“We’re professionals,” Reba adds. “We have our stuff together, we show up on time, and we’re ready. We’re not holding up anybody because time is money on the TV set.”