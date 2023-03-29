Reba McEntire Shares the Heartwarming Details Behind First Date with Rex Linn

Reba McEntire recently opened up about her very first date with boyfriend Rex Linn and revealed how Linn gave her an adorable nickname that he still uses to this day.

The country music star visited The Jennifer Hudson Show today (March 29) and detailed the origins of her now three-year-long relationship. Apparently, Reba and Linn met nearly 30 years ago on the set of The Gambler. At that time, she was married to her ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock. So, once filming wrapped up, they went their separate ways. Though in another interview Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Reba mentioned that they stayed in touch over the decades.

It wasn’t until January 2020 that they finally went on their first date, however. The opportunity came up while the two were working on a project together. The night went so well that they were instantly a couple.

“I was doing Young Sheldon, the TV show, Rex was doing Young Sheldon— so was Melissa Peterman, who played Barbara Jean on the Reba show,” she explained. “Rex texted me and said, ‘You gonna be in town?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Well, let’s go to dinner.'”

It took a few weeks, but Reba McEntire and Rex Linn finally had their dinner together.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are ‘The Tots’

The plans didn’t come to fruition for a couple of weeks. But they eventually went out for a meal together. After eating, they went to a wine bar. Once seated, the server said, “well, I understand you’ve already had dinner. But we do have some good appetizers.”

The Fancy singer was instantly interested and asked for a rundown of choices.

“I said, ‘What do you have?’ They said, ‘Well, we have tater tots.’ I went, [raises hand], and so Rex said, ‘That’s your nickname from here on out — Tater Tot,'” she laughed.

Hudson asked if Linn has a nickname, and he does—”Sugar Tot.”

“We’re the tots, Sugar and Tater,” she joked. ” So, we’ve been together ever since. He’s a sweetheart.”

It wasn’t until October of that year that Reba McEntire revealed her relationship. When she did, she said that they had been seeing each other behind the scenes for months.

But some fans already suspected the secret romance because Linn posted a picture from that very night on his Instagram page. And in it, he even teased Reba’s nickname.

“Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl,” he penned alongside a picture of him and Reba cozying up at a table. “Tater Tots and Ketchup included.”