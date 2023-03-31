Reba McEntire Speaks Against Tennessee’s New Anti-Drag Laws

Reba McEntire has made her opinion on Tennessee’s new drag performance law known.

Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee recently singed Senate Bill 3 into law, which goes into effect on April 1. Under said law, drag performances will not be able to take place in public places or in areas that allow people under 18.

Those who break the law face a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to almost one year in jail. It also comes with a fine of $2,500. Repeat offenders could face a Class E felony that can carry up to six years in prison and up to $3,000 in fines.

McEntire isn’t typically one to voice her opinion on any political matter. But while giving a tell-all interview with the Los Angeles Times, she openly expressed her stance on Senate Bill 3.

When asked how she felt, Reba said, “I wish they would spend that much time and energy and money on feeding the homeless children in those two counties.

She also admitted she was “disappointed” that the state made the decision to restrict the performances. And she said she doesn’t care if she alienates her fans by expressing her views.

“I mean, we’ve got a real problem in this country, and to be worrying about men wanting to dress up as women? God bless ’em to wear those high heels,” continued Reba. “I feel for ’em. But let’s center our attention on something that really needs attention.”

Reba McEntire Says She Doesn’t ‘Do Politics’

However, that was as far as Reba McEntire would go with political issues. The publication followed up by transitioning into the ongoing feud between Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean. The two have openly taken aim at the other for their stances on several LGBTQ issues.

The two have revisited their fight on multiple occasions, and country music fans have divided between the sides. But Reba refuses to choose a side or even give her opinion on the issue at hand.

“That does not apply to me,” she replied when asked about the feud. “I try to stay away from disagreements and confrontations.”

Furthermore, the Grammy winner made it clear that she never wants to go any deeper into social issues.

“I don’t do politics,” she continued, ” never have. My job is to entertain. I’m not there to influence people one way or another how to vote.”