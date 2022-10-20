Reba McEntire Speaks Out About How She Raised Son Shelby To Not Be a ‘Spoiled Brat’

Country star Reba McEntire recently spoke out about parenting her son. She shared that she has raised him to not be a “spoiled brat.”

The star sat down with PEOPLE for an interview. She had her son, Shelby, in 1990, and spoke about raising him.

“When we would play games or cards, I’d never let Shelby win,” she said to the publication. “He wouldn’t have learned anything that way. I always told Shelby, ‘I’ll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don’t be a little jerk. Don’t be a spoiled brat.'”

It seems that her lessons worked, because Reba shared “a lot of people have told me you would never know [he] had been blessed with the life he was given.”

“I’m very proud of him,” she said. “He was a kid who had ADHD and could barely read in school, and now he’s read 10 books this year. He’s always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too.”

She continued praising her son: “Shelby is a gift from God to me. We’re very close. I was a very self-centered person to a degree before Shelby. But then there’s a little character who you are given the job to protect and nurture and love and teach, so all the attention’s not on you anymore.”

Reba was also fortunate enough to have some help. She shared that she had “the best” nannies, and even took Shelby on the road with her.

“When I couldn’t, I would fly home after a concert, get him up in the morning, take him to school and pick him up,” she said. “We’d play until I had to fly out again for a concert that night. I wanted to be with Shelby. Still do.”

Reba Looks Back on Plane Crash That Killed Her Band

Reba McEntire also recently opened up about the fatal plane crash that killed her band members over 20 years ago.

In March of 1991, Reba’s tour manager and seven of her bandmates flew out, and the plane ended up going down, killing everyone on the flight.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to continue,” Reba said in an interview with PEOPLE. “But it showed me how precious life is. And by the grace of God and my faith, I realized that they went on to a better place.”

Although traumatizing, she shared that the accident made her appreciate life and the people in it.

“From that, I learned that you need to take it one day at a time and be very grateful for the things that you have,” she added. “Tell folks in your life how much you love and appreciate them.”