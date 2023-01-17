Reba McEntire Surprises Kansas Drama Teacher With Generous Gift

Reba McEntire is an inspiration to countless people. Her voice helped to ignite the love of music in many current country hitmakers. More than that, she is an example of what can happen when you chase your dreams and aren’t afraid to take control of your life. After all, Reba didn’t see real success until she took creative control of her music early in her career. More importantly, Reba is a philanthropist who shows her fans and the rest of the world what it means to pay it forward. She opened Reba’s Ranch House – which is comparable to the Ronald McDonald House – in the 90s. Throughout her career, McEntire has given to and partnered with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, and the American Red Cross.

Recently, Reba McEntire teamed up with One Country to surprise one of her biggest fans with a generous gift. Together with the charitable giveaway company, Reba gave El Dorado, Kansas drama teacher Katie Banks-Todd a check for $10,000 and a night she’ll never forget.

Reba McEntire Surprises El Dorado Drama Teacher

In a video message, Reba McEntire told Banks-Todd that the money would go to her school’s art and music department. Additionally, Reba gave the dedicated teacher tickets to her concert. In the video, Reba told the teacher that she heard about the good things she was doing to support kids in the arts. “We just love hearing about people like you. In fact, our friends at One Country loved it so much, they’re going to give you a check for $10,000 to support your local fine arts program. I’d also love to invite you to my show tomorrow night so you can have a night off to relax and have fun with us. Keep up the good work,” Reba said in the video.

Katie Banks-Todd: Reba Fan and Beloved Teacher

Katie Banks-Todd had a successful career on Broadway before returning to her hometown to support children in the arts. Banks-Todd runs a studio that offers vocal and performance training for kids of all ages. Additionally, she is the drama teacher at the local high school and middle school. She’s also a huge Reba McEntire fan. “I love Reba, I love her voice,” she said. It’s more than that, though. “I think she is just all things good. I think she does amazing things. She’s a philanthropist and just a strong, great role model for young women.”

One student opened up about the kind of teacher Katie Banks-Todd is. “She is the best person possible to do this. She actually helps her students through a lot. She’s always been there for me and, I know, a lot of other students.”

Another student added, “She’s always just upbeat. Even if you can tell she’s really frustrated or tired she always just finds a way to bring happiness and joy into the room. The whole room just lights up whenever she walks in.”

It looks like Reba McEntire and One Country couldn’t have picked a better candidate for their generous giveaway.