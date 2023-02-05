Reba McEntire Talks ‘Thrill’ of Being Nominated For a Grammy With Dolly Parton

With she and Dolly Parton being nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their version of Does He Love You at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Reba McEntire gushes about receiving the nomination with her friend and fellow country music icon.

During an interview with Southern Living, McEntire reflected on being nominated for the same song in 1993 alongside Linda Davis. “What a thrill. We won a Grammy on that same song, Does He Love You? in the 90s with Linda Davis singing with me. And to get nominated with my hero, my good friend Dolly Parton, who I admire with all my heart.”

While continuing to speak about Parton, McEntire describes her friend as being a giver and hard worker while still going strong. “I just highly respect her. Yeah, that was a thrill to get nominated with Dolly Parton. To have my name in the same sentence with Dolly Parton was a thrill for me.”

Reba McEntire previously took to Instagram to share her excitement for the nomination. She also revealed she never thought she would receive a Grammy nomination for the same song a second time. “That’s the power of a great song,” McEntire declared. “Written by Billy Strict and Sandy Knox, and a great duet partners like Linda Davis and now Dolly Parton!”

McEntire and Davis’ rendition of Does He Love You was nominated and won Best Country Vocal Collaboration. It also won the Country Music Association Award for Vocal Event of the Year and the TNN/Music City News award for Best Vocal Collaboration.

Reba McEntire Reveals How She Asked Dolly Parton to Perform ‘Does He Love You’ With Her

While speaking to Taste of Country Nights in October 2021, Reba McEntire spoke about how she got in touch with Dolly Parton for the Does He Love You collaboration.

“I never wanna put anybody on the spot like that,” McEntire stated. She then revealed that she had her management get in touch with Parton’s management.

McEntire also spoke to Andy Cohen about the collaboration during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “It turned out really good,” she told Cohen. “I’ve always wanted to sing with her. We really sound good together. I think the fans are gonna like it.”

Along with performing with Parton, McEntire has spoken about the advice the fellow country music superstar has given her over the years. That includes the possibility of retiring. “I asked Dolly Parton, ‘You ever think about retiring?’ She said, ‘What would I do where I could have so much fun?’” Reba told PEOPLE. “We’re having a blast. I’m about 10 years younger than Dolly, and she inspires me daily.”