Reba McEntire Working on New Lifestyle Book Set for 2023 Release

It all makes perfect sense — the best Reba McEntire songs are worthy of chapters in her new lifestyle book.

The country superstar signed a deal with Harper Celebrate, an imprint of Harpers Collins. She’ll write a new book about the very essence of what she’s about — “grit, family legacy, being curious and prioritizing the things that matter most.” That’s according to the press release issued by Harpers Celebrate.

The book doesn’t have a title, as yet. It’ll be released in the fall of 2023, so it’ll certainly be timely and holiday gift-worthy.

McEntire said in a statement to the media: “I’m so excited to partner with the Harper Celebrate team to create my first lifestyle book where I will share stories, behind the scenes photos, some of my favorite recipes and life lessons I’ve learned over the years.”

Here’s how Michael Aulisio, Harper Celebrate VP, described the new book:

“Reba is universally beloved for her talent, humor, and unapologetic authenticity. This book will offer readers a seat at Reba’s table as she shares her hard-earned wisdom on what it means to live a good life. And let me assure you, there will be a lot of fun had along the way.”

Reba McEntire, who is writing a new lifestyle book, performed last month at the Academy Awards. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire Will Turn Songs Into Chapters in New Book

Reba will use the theme of a specific song for each of the chapters.

She’s written before (as in books), but it’s been a while. This will be her third book, but her first one published since 1999. Her first book was published in 1994 and called Reba: My Story. Tom Carter was a co-writer of the Reba memoir. It took fans back to her early days and through the tragedy when eight members of her band and road crew died in a plane crash.

Then in 1999, she released Comfort From a Country Quilt: Finding New Inspiration and Strength in Old-Fashioned Values. That book was described as a “back porch conversation” with McEntire.

McEntire certainly isn’t the only female country star writing books that go beyond their life stories. Trisha Yearwood loves to publish books using her favorite recipes to tell stories. And Dolly Parton released her first fiction book last month. It’s called “Run, Rose, Run.” And Parton has an album to go with the book and a movie in the works.

Besides her new book, Reba McEntire also is working on her music. She released a new album, My Chains Are Gone, on March 25. The album features her favorite hymns. The album also has collaborations with The Isaacs, Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson and Lauren Daigle.

Plus, McEntire performed last month at the Academy Awards, singing the theme song “Somehow You Do” from the movie “Four Good Days.”