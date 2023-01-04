Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend Rex Linn Praises Her Work Ethic: ‘She Doesn’t Stop Moving’

Reba McEntire‘s been kept busy most of her life, launching her career in country music in the mid-1970s and really making her mark on the genre throughout the ’90s and ’00s with hits like “Fancy,” “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” and “Turn on the Radio.” Now, at 67 years old, Reba has no plans of slowing down. In fact, the Country Music Hall of Famer seemingly keeps an even tighter schedule than she used to. Aside from her career in music, Reba McEntire’s also thrived on the screen, most recently lending her acting skills to shows including Big Sky: Deadly Trails and the new Lifetime movie, The Hammer. With so much going on professionally, Reba’s boyfriend of two years, Rex Linn, has no idea how she keeps up. Nevertheless, he praised his partner’s work ethic, stating recently, “She doesn’t stop moving.”

During a recent interview, Rex Linn continued, less seriously, “I’m telling you, man, she’s like a great white shark. Can’t stop or they’ll die in the water. At least that’s what the scientists tell us.”

Linn continued to gush about his singer-turned-actress girlfriend during the interview. He claimed Reba McEntire is completely “brilliant,” revealing she “can look at a page of dialogue for five minutes and she’s ready to go.”

That said, it does help when you wholly love the part you’re playing. It also helps that Reba gets to work alongside her boyfriend on the set of The Hammer. Linn, on his part, said, “Every scene was fun for me because I was working with her, and I mean that. We’ll wink at each other in the middle of a scene.”

About Reba McEntire’s Role in ‘The Hammer’

Reba has a certain magnetic energy about her, but fans can’t help but fall in love with her even more after viewing the trailer for The Hammer.

Lifetime’s upcoming film, which premieres this weekend January 7th, follows a “loose cannon” of a judge—Reba McEntire—as she works to seek justice in the 5th District of Nevada. Per the movie trailer, Reba McEntire’s lastest cinematic project is a “made up story about a real life judge.”

Lifetime describes the film, “With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice that quickly earns her the nickname, ‘The Hammer.'”

Reflecting on her work on the upcoming film, which also stars Rex Linn, as well as her character Kim Wheeler, McEntire said, “She’s a kind, caring person but a little spitfire. I just fell in love with the character.”

The beloved country star further revealed of the production’s plot, “Everybody looks like a suspect at one time or another!”

Aside from the murder-mystery plot, fans can also look forward to a rapidly developing romance between McEntire’s Wheeler and Linn’s Bart Crawford. However, given Crawford’s reputation in town, we can’t be sure of his intentions heading into the film premiere.