Reba McEntire’s ‘The Voice’ Appearance Leaves Coaches, Contestants Starstruck

With Blake Shelton set to leave The Voice at the end of Season 23, who better to be a mega mentor for his final season than country music icon Reba McEntire?

In a new teaser for The Voice’s battle rounds, which begin on Monday (April 17th), contestants and coaches alike are stunted when McEntire appears on stage. “This is the raddest Mega Mentor we’ve ever had,” The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson declared. McEntire and Clarkson have quite a history together. Not only did they perform a duet of Because of You together in 2007, but Clarkson was also McEntire’s daughter-in-law when she was married to Brandon Blackstock.

“I love working with Reba,” Clarkson contained. “I love doing it in this capacity because she’s helped me tons musically as an artist, so it’s cool to watch her do that for other people as well.”

Reba McEntire previously appeared on The Voice as the battle advisor for Team Shelton during the show’s inaugural season in 2011. She was also an advisor to the top 12 in the show’s Season 8. In the upcoming episode’s preview, Shelton refers to McEntire as “one of the greatest country artists of all time.” Fellow coach Chance the Rapper calls Reba a legend who gives “amazing advice” to his team.

Also in the preview, Reba McEntire is seen encouraging The Voice Season 23 contestants to have fun and tell everyone what they’re thinking through facial expressions. This helps to bring out emotions in the audience during their performances.

Reba McEntire Said She Originally Turned Down a Coaching Seat on ‘The Voice’

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reba McEntire reminded everyone she was originally offered a judge position. However, she rejected the offer after watching the Holland version of the show. “They sent it to me and I said, ‘I can’t see me doing that,’ because, you know, I’m a gypsy at heart.”

McEntire said that she didn’t feel comfortable being “tied down” to one project or just one place for too long. She further pointed out it was going to be a tough job for someone else to take over Shelton’s chair. “To fill Blake’s chair? Wow. That’s gonna be tough,” she said. “He did a great job and kudos to him.”

McEntire has no idea who could take over Shelton’s coach position on The Voice. “Who could fill Blake’s shoes?” she asked with a smile.

McEntire wasn’t the only one who questioned The Voice offer. While chatting with Access Hollywood earlier this year, Blake Shelton was on the fence about joining the show. “The first time I was pitched The Voice, I thought it was the stupidest idea I’ve ever heard in my life,” Shelton admitted. “I mean, that’s the truth. I just thought, ‘Well what the hell is this? Like a combination of Wheel of Fortune and music and, like, these spinning chairs, what is that?’”